HUNTINGTON — Mary Donnan, wife of former Marshall University football coach Jim Donnan, died Wednesday. She was 77.
Mrs. Donnan died at Piedmont Athens Region Hospital in Athens, Georgia, after a battle with cancer. Her daughter, Tammy Donnan, announced her mother’s passing via Facebook.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, at Athens First United Methodist Church. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the Donnan family has asked donations be made to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 36604, or online at www.cfnega.org.
“She was an amazing lady,” former Marshall and current Stetson University basketball coach Donnie Jones said.
“We’re praying for the family,” said Tim Billings, a former Donnan assistant at Marshall.
The Donnans. married 60 years, lived in Huntington while Jim was head football coach at Marshall from 1990 through 1995. Their son, Todd, was a quarterback with the Thundering Herd from 1991 through 1994. Jim and Todd are members of the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jim and Mary Donnan moved to Athens, Georgia, when he was hired as head football coach at the University of Georgia on Christmas Day, 1995, and lived their since.