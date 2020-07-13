HUNTINGTON — Matthew Leadmon recorded an honor score with a twist in the Texas Roadhouse League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Leadmon closed the shift with a perfect game. It’s the first 300 at the center with all bowlers mandated to wear masks now as ordered by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
He wants residents to follow his mandatory mask order for indoor public places in the battle against the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Spencer, 84, shoots 74 at Riviera
LESAGE — Dick Spencer, 84, of Barboursville shot 74 in a round of golf Monday at the Riviera Country Club.
Ed Miller, Greg Racer and Robin Reed witnessed the round.