WINFIELD, W.Va. — Coach Eddie Smolder likes for his Winfield High School football players to see instruction from different views, such as upside down and backwards between the legs.

That’s how Generals assistant coach Chris Massey saw the NFL for 10 seasons as a long snapper with the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

