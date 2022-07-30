WINFIELD, W.Va. — Coach Eddie Smolder likes for his Winfield High School football players to see instruction from different views, such as upside down and backwards between the legs.
That’s how Generals assistant coach Chris Massey saw the NFL for 10 seasons as a long snapper with the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.
Massey, 42, was a teammate of Smolder’s at Marshall University and graduated in 2001 before the Cardinals selected him in the seventh round of the 2002 draft.
Now, Massey coaches special teams, linebackers and fullbacks at Winfield. He played all those positions in college and professionally. He also is an important cog in the weight room.
“It was a no brainer to ask Chris if he wanted to coach,” said Smolder, in his first season with the Generals after serving last year as an assistant at Cabell Midland.
“He’s been a great fit.”
Once Massey retired from pro football, he moved to Putnam County. Smolder’s and Massey’s sons attend the same elementary school.
Massey said he is honored to take his knowledge to the high school field, especially with his friend leading the staff.
“Eddie and I are Herd brothers and I’m much obliged to help him,” Massey said. “Winfield has a lot of great kids. I can’t say enough about them. They really bought in from day one. They haven’t complained . They’re excited. We’re excited.”
Massey said he is inspired by the late Ralph Hensley, his coach at East Bank High School.
“He was real big on conditioning and in the weight room,” Massey said. “He was big on discipline and work ethic.”
Massey, who also coaches a youth league team, is accustomed to winning.
He played for East Bank’s 1996 Class AA state championship team that defeated Poca 20-16 in the finals.
He also was a key member of Marshall’s 1998, 1999 and 2000 Mid-American Conference title-winning squads and the Rams’ 2003 NFC West champs.
Smolder, former head coach at Sissonville and Ripley, said he is as excited for what Massey brings off the field as he is on it.
“I had Chris speak to my teams at Sissonville,” Smolder said. “He’s a good man. We’ve been friends for a long time. Chris had a great career and his experience and knowledge is going to be great for our program. It will be awesome for him to around the kids.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
