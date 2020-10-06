The 2020 West Virginia Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook was recently published. This resource is extremely valuable to the hunters.
The Division of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Division of Forestry, annually surveys the state to determine the relative abundance of soft and hard mast produced by trees and shrubs of importance to wildlife populations.
Mast surveys were completed at 249 locations covering all regions of West Virginia in 2020. Professionals and volunteers — including wildlife managers, foresters, wildlife biologists, Natural Resources police officers, Natural Resources commissioners and retired personnel from a multitude of natural resources-related disciplines — devoted their time and effort to collect data for the survey.
There is an abundance of information in the 27-page report and as a service to you, the finest column readers an author could ask for, I attempted to hit the highlights from the survey and outlook and compile them here.
2020 mast survey highlights
All Species Combined mast index is approximately 35% below the long-term average statewide, and 39% below 2019.
All Hard Mast Species mast index is below the long-term average by 22% statewide and 25% below 2019.
While scarlet oak acorn production was up significantly from 2019 across much of the state, production of other oak species is generally well below 2019 levels and the long-term average.
Red oak/black oak production was not far below 2019’s crop and was well above the long-term average. Red oak, black oak and scarlet oak acorns should be most available statewide and should supply good nutrition to the species that depend upon them.
Beech production was down overall but was 70% above the long-term average in the Eastern Panhandle. Turkey and bear hunters in DNR District II might note this fact.
Soft mast production was down dramatically statewide relative to both 2019 and the long-term average, and many species — notably apple — suffered heavily due to late frost and cold spring weather.
2020 hunting outlook highlights
Bear hunting opportunities have never been better in West Virginia. In 2020, we are predicting a record bear harvest.
The total white-tailed deer harvest in 2020 should be higher than that of 2019. Following a slightly above-average mast crop in 2019 and a very mild winter season, deer survival and fawn recruitment should have been quite good. Coupled with a below-average deer harvest in 2019 and potential increased participation in hunting or increased hours afield associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, conditions are excellent for an above-average deer harvest.
The buck firearms season harvest should be higher than in 2019.
The antlerless harvest should be higher than in 2019.
The muzzleloader harvest should be similar to 2019.
The relatively new Mountaineer Heritage Season should see a similar harvest to 2019.
Average mast conditions from last year and a mild winter should result in plenty of squirrels that will be concentrated around the available food sources. Hunters should expect a higher harvest in 2020-21.
Wild boar harvests have been on an upward trend. Reproduction is directly linked to mast conditions of the previous year. Last year’s mast conditions coupled with an above-average harvest should produce a harvest that compares similarly to that of 2019.
Increased timber management on both private and public lands would benefit the overall population of grouse and hunter opportunities. Hunters should expect lower flushing rates and lower harvest success during the 2020-21 season.
The wild turkey harvest should be similar to last year because of similar reproduction and decreased mast availability the state — with the exception higher harvest in the counties where cicada hatches influenced brood survival.
To read the full report, go to http://www.wvdnr.gov/hunting/PDFFiles/2020MastSurvey.pdf.