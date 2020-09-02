CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Six different players scored as Rock Hill (2-0) defeated Chesapeake 8-0 Tuesday in Ohio Valley Conference girls high school soccer.
“I take pride in having so many girls scores and keeping the shutout,” Redwomen coach Summer Wheatley said. “I was proud of that.”
Bri Reynolds scored the winning goal off an assist by Emmi Stevens in the 10th minutes. Paige Bailey scored unassisted to make it 2-0. Stevens assisted Reynolds again at 15:00. Taylor Clark and Reynolds then scored within 15 seconds of one another to make it 5-0 by halftime.
Kate Delong made it 6-0 with a goal early in the second half. Stevens scored off a pass from Tabbi Miller in the 59th minute. Aleigh Matney set the score with a goal off an assist by Vasti Aguilera with 24 seconds left.
The Panthers did not have a shot on goal. Chesapeake keeper Carolina Jaime made 19 saves.
ROCK HILL 5 3 — 8
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 — 0
RH — Reynolds (Stevens assist), 10:00
RH — Bailey unassisted, 12:00
RH — Reynolds (Stevens assist), 15:00
RH — Clark unassisted, 19:00
RH — Reynolds unassisted, 19:30
RH — Delong unassisted, 47:00
RH — Stevens (Miller assist), 59:00
RH — Matney (Aguilera assist), 79:00
Shots: RH 26, C 0. Corner kicks: RH 8, C 0. Saves: RH (Matney) 0, C (Jaime) 16.
BOYS
FAIRLAND 6, PORTSMOUTH 0: Freshman Jamison Lauder, making his first varsity start, recorded a shutout in goal as the Dragons (1-1) defeated the Trojans.
WHEELERSBURG 5, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Aaron Jolly scored three goals and assisted on another as the Pirates beat the Jeeps.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, IRONTON 0: The Blue Angels (3-1) won their 59th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference match, beating the Fighting Tigers in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy won 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 as Maddy Petro scored 18 points and 15 kills. Regan Wilcoxon issued 39 assists.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, WHEELERSBURG 1: The visiting Jeeps rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Pirates 23-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19.
Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly recorded her 1,000th career assist in the match, which was the first loss for the Pirates in Southern Ohio Conference play since 2015.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH 1: The Dragons defeated the Trojans 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 25-18 to improve to 2-0.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 3, GREEN 0: The Panthers defeated the Bobcats 25-18, 25-16 and 25-23 in a SOC match.
NEW BOSTON 3, SYMMES VALLEY 0: The Tigers swept the Vikings 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 in SOC play.
RIVER VALLEY 3, WELLSTON 1: Mikenzi Pope scored 23 points and Javan Gardner 19 points to lead the Raiders by the host Rockets.
River Valley (4-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) won 25-14, 25-15, 26-28, 25-5.