PEDRO, Ohio -- Ellen Heaberlin and Emmi Stevens scored two goals apiece Thursday to lead Rock Hill to a 4-0 triumph over South Point.
Aleigha Matney made eights saves in goal to earn the shut out. Heaberlin and Stevens also each issued an assist as the Redwomen pulled away with three goals in the second half.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: Kylee Barney made a dozen kills and seven blocks to lead the Pirates (1-0) to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-9 victory over the Senators (1-2).
Ryleigh Meeker scored 13 points for Wheelersburg. Kaylee Darnell chipped in 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 3, ROCK HILL 0: Hannah Jacks scored eight points and made 11 kills to lead the Raiders by the Redwomen 25-14, 15-15, 25-13 in Bidwell, Ohio.
Whitney Howard led Rock Hill with five points.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, MINFORD 0: Maddie Gill, Maria Nolan Serena Kataria won singles matches as the Pirates (5-0) defeated the Falcons.
Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton won at No. 1 doubles. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney won doubles matches.