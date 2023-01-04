HUNTINGTON — Luke Larson and Tate Adkins got haircuts while Keyan Grayson grew his out.
But that's not even close to the biggest difference for the Spring Valley boys basketball team from last season to now, which looks dramatically different in both appearance and demeanor this season and it's shown by its win-loss record.
The Timberwolves are 6-1, already matching their win total from the previous two years combined after a two-win 2020 season and earning four victories a season ago.
"They were thinner and shorter now their faster, taller, and they've been through the ringer of the MSAC," head coach Rick Chaffin said after the team's most recent win over Hurricane. "They know how hard they have to play and they've played as hard as any team I've seen all year and I've watched a lot."
The biggest difference, Chaffin added, is the maturity from one year to the next. Throw in that the team played more than 60 games together in the offseason and they return all starters from last year and added some new pieces to the rotation, and the team's basketball IQ has also taken a big leap.
"Everything we say in practice they absorb it, their IQ is up and they want to win," Chaffin said. "They've already been on the one end where you win four games and lose 18 so they wanted to turn it around."
Spring Valley opened the year with a 69-45 win over Raceland at home, then fell 43-42 to South Charleston on the road a week later but have since rattled off five straight victories, four of them by double digits.
"Definitely the chemistry," sophomore Keyan Grayson said when asked about the biggest difference from year one with the team to year two. "Everybody from last year we got back this year and everybody loves each other, likes playing with each other and we're pulling for each other as a team."
Spring Valley's success starts on the defensive side, something Chaffin wouldn't take credit for but praised the efforts of assistant coach Jamie Riggs. Only twice have the Timberwolves given up more than 50 points, 51 in a win over South Point and 75 to Tug Valley, another victory.
"There's no 'I' on this team, they are selfless, Riggs said. "Our defense turns the offense around."
"Coach works them really, really hard on defense and rebounding, which last year was our weakness but now we think is one of our strengths," Chaffin added.
Spring Valley returns to action 7 p.m. Friday, hosting George Washington, who entered a Wednesday night contest against South Charleston with an undefeated 6-0 record.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
