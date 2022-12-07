Huntington's Gavin Lochow looks to make a throw as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
HUNTINGTON — Gavin Lochow might need a bigger trophy case.
MaxPreps named the Huntington High School senior quarterback its player of the year in West Virginia. The honor came during a four-day period when Lochow won a Class AAA state championship and was selected as the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year.
"It's only possible with the great guys around me," Lochow said.
Lochow completed 130 of 207 passes for 2,192 yards and 35 touchdowns with four interceptions this season. He also ran for 1,132 yards and 16 touchdowns on 131 carries.
Lochow, committed to the University of Dayton, finished his high school playing days with 5,578 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes, as well as 2,799 yards and 49 touchdowns rushing. He led the Highlanders to a 25-2 record the past two years, including a 13-1 mark this season.
"Gavin is the best player in West Virginia and, more importantly, a team player," Highlanders coach Billy Seals said.
Lochow will be considered for the MaxPreps All-America Team to be released Jan. 10. The 2021 House Award winner as the state's premier quarterback is a leading candidate to win that honor again.
Lochow is the second player from Huntington to win the award. Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, who now plays at West Virginia University, was the 2021 winner.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
