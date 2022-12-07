The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington's Gavin Lochow looks to make a throw as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Gavin Lochow might need a bigger trophy case.

MaxPreps named the Huntington High School senior quarterback its player of the year in West Virginia. The honor came during a four-day period when Lochow won a Class AAA state championship and was selected as the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

