HUNTINGTON — If the Cleveland Browns are to make a statement in 2020 after an underwhelming 2019 season, they have the chance to do so immediately.
Perhaps Cleveland’s biggest obstacle to the season will be one it faces to start the season as the Browns travel to AFC North champion Baltimore to start the 2020 campaign on Sept. 13.
Ironically, Baltimore was the site of one of Cleveland’s best games of the 2019 season when they went in and handed the Ravens one of only two regular-season losses with a 40-25 win.
Another like effort could set the Browns in motion for a special season early.
No one knows how important a good start is more than the Browns. In 2019, there were experts calling Cleveland a Super Bowl contender and a team to watch in the AFC North.
However, the season got off to a bad start with a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans and, even though there were times of promise, it never really got on track to meet expectations as the team finished 6-10.
Cleveland’s chance to build momentum starts with two divisional foes: the aforementioned opener in Baltimore and a Thursday night prime-time matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals just five days later in the home opener on Sept. 17.
From there, the schedule sets up well for the Browns, who have the fourth-easiest slate in the league, balancing divisional play with teams that struggled last season.
If there is one stretch that will dictate success or failure, it is the final month of the season.
After a road trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 6, Cleveland returns home for a Monday night home matchup against the Ravens on Dec. 14.
Cleveland follows that short week with a trip to New York to face the Giants on Dec. 20. The team returns to New York days later for a contest against the Jets, which has yet to be solidified. The game will either be Dec. 26 or Dec. 27.
A home rivalry game with the Pittsburgh Steelers ends the season with another huge AFC North clash that could have playoff implications.
While the back end of the schedule is tricky, there are plenty of winnable games early in the season to allow the Browns to build momentum in the first season under Kevin Stefanski.
Following consecutive divisional road games in Pittsburgh (Oct. 18) and Cincinnati (Oct. 25), the Browns have a stretch in which they don’t go on the road for a month.
It starts with a Nov. 1 home contest with the Las Vegas Raiders, which precedes the team’s bye week.
Following that off week, home dates with the Houston Texans (Nov. 15) and Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 22) precede a winnable road contest at Jacksonville on Nov. 29, which leads into the last five-game stretch.