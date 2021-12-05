CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Dannie Maynard scored 23 points to lead Chesapeake to a season-opening 60-50 victory over Lynchburg-Clay Saturday in boys high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.
Levi Blankenship scored 19 points and Ben Bragg 11 for the Panthers, who took a 22-10 lead early and put the game away by outscoring the Mustangs 20-9 in the third quarter.
Logan Shope paced Lynchburg-Clay with 15 points. Ian Waits and Brady Chism scored 11 apiece.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 10 23 9 8 -- 50: Pitzer 2, Waits 11, Miller 0, Shope 15, Binkley 7, Chism 11, Bennington 4, Allen 0.
CHESAPEAKE 22 12 20 6 -- 60: Blankenship 19, Maynard 23, Cox 0, Shockley 0, Daniels 7, Henderson 0, Oldaker 0, Bragg 11.
SOUTH POINT 54, GREENUP COUNTY 38: The Pointers (2-0) made just one of 22 3-point shots, but their defense shut down the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Caleb Schneider scored 16 points and Mason Kazee 15 for South Point. Carson Wireman paced Greenup County (0-2) with 11 points.
SOUTH POINT 18 17 4 15 -- 54: Schnider 16, Adams 5, Wilburn 0, Jackson 0, Kazee 15, Pegram 6, Childers 0, Ermalovich 4, Dornon 8.
GREENUP COUNTY 9 12 10 7 -- 38: Hannah 10, Gibson 10, Wireman 11, Barker 2, Adkins 1, Carroll 0, Bays 0, Gibson 2, Underwood 2.
FAIRLAND 53, EASTERN-BROWN 51: Aiden Porter scored 27 points to lead the Dragons (2-0) past the Warriors (2-1) in Sardinia, Ohio. J.D. Thacker scored 10 points for Fairland. Trent Hundley led Eastern-Brown with 15 points. Luke Garrett scored 10.
FAIRLAND 15 4 19 15 -- 53: Davis 5, Porter 27, Taylor 6, Martin 0, Thacker 10, Allen 5, Hunt 0, Buchanan 0.
EASTERN-BROWN 6 10 12 23 -- 51: Walkup 5, Garrett 10, Vaughn 2, Hoskins 0, Haupt 0, Mynatt 2, Haney 0, Jimison 0, Hundley 15, Ambogey 8.
ROCK HILL 62, GREEN 44: Owen Hankins scored 24 points and Brayden Adams 22 as the Redmen (2-0) triumph over the Bobcats (0-4) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Sampson scored 17 points for Green.
ROCK HILL 16 18 14 14 -- 68: Doddridge 7, Hankins 24, Adams 22, Williams 0, Day 0, Malone 2, Smith 7.
GREEN 13 9 14 8 -- 44: Chaffin 8, Sampson 17, Blevins 8, McBee 8, Brannigan 0, Kimbler 0.
ASHLAND SPLITS: The Tomcats (2-1) defeated North Gwinnett (Georgia) 90- 77, then lost to Louisville Ballard 90-61 in the Marshall County Hoopfest in Benton, Kentucky. Ethan Sellars scored 34 points, Zander Carter 16, Colin Porter 15 and Cole Villers 14 in the victory over the Bulldogs.
MORGAN COUNTY 57, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 56: Chase Pennington scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds, but the Cougars (1-2) still edged the Royals in Ashland. Christian Blevins scored 16 points and Luke Pennington 13 for Rose Hill Christian (0-2).
Girls basketball
PORTSMOUTH WEST 58, COAL GROVE 44: The Senators (5-0) broke a 25-25 halftime tie with a 16-8 surge in the third quarter to pull away from the Hornets in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Lexi Deaver led Portsmouth West with 20 points. Maelynn Howell added 15 points. Abbey Hicks scored 13 points and Kaleigh Murphy 12 for Coal Grove (3-2).
COAL GROVE 12 13 8 11 -- 44: Fraley 6, Holmes 8, Keeney 1, Noel 2, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 12, Ab. Hicks 13, Harmon 2, Keaton 0.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 11 16 17 -- 58: Howell 15, Andre 0, Adkins 6, Cline 6, McDermott 2, Sayre 7, Deaver 20, Bennett 2.