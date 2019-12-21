RACELAND, Ky. — Tyler Maynard scored 22 points and Cody Maynard 20 to lead Lawrence County to a 75-62 victory over Elliott County Friday in the Derby Classic boys high school basketball tournament at Raceland.
Trenton Adkins scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Tyler Dickerson scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Lions (2-4).
LESLIE COUNTY 55, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 52: The Royals (2-5) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in falling to the Eagles in the Derby Classic at Raceland.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS 66, RUSSELL 48: DaShawn Jackson scored 23 points to pace the Broncos (7-0) by the Red Devils (1-4) at the Kentucky Bank Challenge at Rowan County High School.
Tristen Miller led Russell with 19 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 79, CEDAR BLUFF 72: Brady Nelson scored 29 points as the Musketeers (5-2) beat the Tigers from Alabama in the Cherokee County Invitational in Leesburg, Alabama.
Rodrell Dryden and Zander Carter each scored 18 for Greenup County, which plays Sand Rock, Alabama, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 58, BUFFALO 40: John Blankenship scored 18 points to help the Panthers (2-2) beat the Bison in West Hamlin, West Virginia.
Jayse Tulley scored 11 points and Will Carpenter 10 for Lincoln County. Alex Hanshaw scored 16 for Buffalo (2-2).
Lincoln County will entertain Sissonville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
RIPLEY 74, COVENANT 49: Carter Castro scored 26 points to lift the Vikings (2-2) to a triumph over the Eagles (3-3) in the Ripley Holiday Classic.
Gabe Roberts led Covenant with 17 points. Mackey Herbert scored 12.
The Eagles will take on Calvary Baptist at 1 p.m. in the consolation game. Ripley will play Sissonville at 3 p.m. in the championship game.
OCALA FOREST 65, LOGAN 61: Jack Chaisne scored 23 points as the Florida school defeated the Wildcats in the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Brian Larriott and Triton Lennyson scored 10 each for Ocala Forest (14-0). David Early paced Logan, which plays Pikeville Saturday in the third-place game, with 25 points.
OCALA FOREST 15 11 18 21 — 65: Ruiz 1, Chaisne 23, Larriott 10, Tennyson 10, Saht-Flur 5, E. Russell 7, J. Russell 4, Stephens 4.
LOGAN 5 15 11 30 — 61: Early 25, Hayner 8, Cook 5, Williamson 4, Black 5, Hensley 4, Kirk 3, Glick 3, Browning 3.
Girls
FAIRLAND 58, HEATH 35: Jenna Stone scored 16 points and Emma Marshall 13 as Fairland (5-2) beat the Bulldogs (3-5) at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The Dragons raced to a 12-3 lead and never trailed. Adrienne Collier scored 13 for Heath.
THURSDAY
Girls
COAL GROVE 59, SOUTH POINT 56: The Hornets strengthened their hold on first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a home victory over the Pointers.
Coal Grove (6-1 overall, 5-0 OVC) led 45-37 after three quarters and held off a charge by South Point (2-4, 2-3).
Addi Dillow scored 20 points and Abbey Hicks 16 for the Hornets. Emilee Whitt led the Pointers with 26 points. Maddy Khounlavong scored 12.
SOUTH POINT 9 15 13 19 — 56: Whitt 26, Khounlavong 12, Crawley 9, Carey 5, Roach 4.
COAL GROVE 10 18 17 14 — 59: Dillow 20, Hicks 16, Murphy 9, Harmon 7, Holmes 5, Griffith 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 46, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 30: Faith Mahlmeister and Bella Whaley each turned in a double-double to lead the Flyers to a win over the Panthers in Ironton.
Mahlmeister scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Whaley also snagged 12 rebounds and added 10 points as Ironton St. Joe improved to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the Southern Ohio Conference. Emma Whaley scored 15 points.
Shaley Munion led Portsmouth Clay (1-8, 1-5) with 11 points.
GREEN 54, SYMMES VALLEY 43: Kasey Kimbler scored 29 points to lift the Bobcats (6-1 overall, 4-1 SOC) over the Vikings (3-5, 2-4).
Anna Knapp scoered 13 points for Green. Rachael Hayes led Symmes Valley with 14 points.
WAHAMA 46, SOUTH GALLIA 23: Emma Gibbs scored 10 points and snatched 16 rebounds as the White Falcons doubled the score on the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
Hannah Rose scored 13 for Wahama (4-2 overall, 4-2 Tri-Valley Conference). Amaya Howell paced South Gallia (4-5 overall, 1-5 TVC) with 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 61, MEIGS 53: The Raiders (5-5 overall, 2-4 TVC) jumped to a 15-point lead and held off the Marauders (2-6, 1-3) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Payton Crabtree led River Valley with 19 points. Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 18 points.
WHEELERSBURG 56, WAVERLY 25: Kaylee Darnell scored 23 points and the Pirates made 11 shots from 3-point range to dispatch the visiting Tigers.
Annie Coriell scored 10 for Wheelersburg (8-0 overall, 6-0 SOC). Zoiee Smith scored 12 for Waverly (5-2, 3-2).