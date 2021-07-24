HUNTINGTON — Todd Maynard is the new boys head basketball coach at Huntington St. Joe High School.
The former head coach at Tolsia, Maynard replaces Ryan Taylor, a former Marshall University player who resigned after two seasons with the Irish.
“The decision is one of the harder I’ve ever had to make,” said Maynard, who accepted a teaching job at Huntington High. “I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity both schools have given me.”
Maynard, who played at Kentucky Christian University and helped the Knights to the NAIA Final Four in 2008, said he loved Tolsia and the people there. According to MaxPreps, in four seasons Maynard led the Rebels to a 42-41 record, 35-25 the last three years. Last season, Tolsia went 9-4 and defeated Huntington St. Joe twice — 60-49 and 70-53. The Class A Rebels also upset Class AAA state semifinalist Huntington High 51-50.
“Deciding to leave Tolsia has been a stressful process for me and my family,” Maynard said. “The school and community has given me an opportunity to teach and coach and for that I am forever grateful. The past four years our basketball program has seen so much growth and excitement.”
Huntington St. Joe welcomed Maynard in a new release.
“Coach Maynard brings extensive years of experience, an unprecedented work ethic, and professional expertise in the field of basketball, leadership and business education,” St. Joe expressed in the release.
