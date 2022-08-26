It’s not just a fresh start at a new school that has first-year Hurricane coach Donnie Mays fired up.
He believes the team he is inheriting could be special.
Stocked with speed, strength and depth, Mays is optimistic that year one in Putnam County will be a successful one after nine seasons at South Charleston.
“It’s a boost,” Mays said of the move. “The good thing is I know what we’re capable of. I know who we can be.
“I think we’re going to be a strong defense, I really do. We’ve got a lot of leadership coming back. And it’s funny, I left South Charleston and everybody said, ‘Speed.’ I go over there thinking we may take a hit and this may be the fastest football team I’ve ever had in all-around speed.”
Linebacker Lucas Rippetoe will spearhead the unit after making 113 tackles and earning a second-team All-State nod last season and is one of 18 seniors on the Redskins roster. Defensive back/wideout Heath Montgomery is another and should be a big contributor on both sides of the ball, as will Bryson Murrell, who should also see time at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield.
Senior Mondrell Dean followed Mays from South Charleston and will fill in at linebacker and will be part of a three-man stable in the backfield along with Elijah Rivera and Jeremiah Riffle. Dean has offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall and Miami (Ohio) and he, along with Riffle, is among 17 Redskins with a scholarship offer.
On the offensive side, Mays expects sophomore Noah Vellaithambi and junior Blake Bradley to battle it our for the quarterback spot with Bradley also capable of playing wideout and defensive back.
“He can fly,” Mays said of Bradley. “Last year in the JV game South Charleston was winning 35-6 and he came in in the fourth quarter and the final score was 42-36. He went off. He looked like a little Johnny Manziel in that game.”
Mays was particularly excited about the team’s wide-receiving corps. Brothers Tyshawn Dues (sophomore) and Laron Hall-Dues (freshman) already have Division I offers to go along with Montgomery and sophomore Jai’Den Smith among others.
Up front, Mays said 10 players — Da’Ron Parks, Alex Miller, Owen Duffy, Nate McKay, Christian Kelley, Christian Conrad, Gavin Pepiora, Ethan Chill, Jacob Ellis and Aaron Tate — are battling for starting spots on the team’s two-deep, adding that sophomore Drake Lanham could be a difference-maker at tight end and on the defensive front.
All told, Mays estimated that the team’s roster would be in the 70s or 80s, marking a much bigger squad than in years past. Right away, Mays said that the top priority was to get to know his players.
“I’m a guy that builds a relationship before we get out there,” Mays said. “There’s no reason that they need to go out there and just do because I say. Those days are kind of done. We have meetings and I get to know them a little bit, ask what they want and all that stuff and then I tell them what I need from them. We go about it and we go to battle together.
“The biggest thing I instilled with them is just a winning attitude. We don’t talk about the L-word, we talk about winning, only.”