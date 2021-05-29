ASHLAND — Ashland High School boys basketball fans might have prayed that their coach stay and not accept a job elsewhere.
Their prayers were answered because his, too, were. Tomcats coach Jason Mays said he turned down overtures from Montgomery County after consulting with God as to what he should do.
“We feel that God has led us to Ashland and that we can serve him best here,” Mays said of he and wife Lori Beth.
Ashland hired Mays in May 2018 and the veteran coach has won big since. That made him attractive to other programs seeking to duplicate the Tomcats’ success. Montgomery County in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, was the latest to come calling, offering an enticing financial package and a solid program with several returnees from last season’s winning squad.
A move would have cost Ashland two coaches. Lori Beth is the cheerleading coach and assistant principal at Ashland Middle School. That made a potential move more difficult. Certainly, one wouldn’t move 90 miles away without the other.
“Because we work in the same district, it can create some dynamic situations involving our individual careers,” Mays said. “Lori loves Ashland Middle and I love working at the high school. We’re thankful for the opportunities we have here.”
The Mays found their answer in prayer and God’s word, particularly the Old Testament book of Numbers, chapter 9, verse 23 — “At the command of the Lord they camped, and at the command of the Lord they set out; they did what the Lord required, in accordance with the command of the Lord through Moses.” The coaching couple figured if the Israelites of thousands of years ago weren’t moving unless God told them to, they weren’t either.
“Our kids are settled here,” Mays said of another reason to stay God showed him.
That other programs covet Mays is no surprise. The 2019-2020 Associated Press state coach of the year after leading the Tomcats to a 33-0 record and the state tournament before COVID-19 canceled the season, Mays guided Ashland to a 22-5 mark and another state tournament berth last season. In his first season in Anderson Gymnasium, Mays’ team went 13-17, but won the 16th Region title and made the Sweet 16. His 68-32 record, 55-5 the last two seasons, is eye catching.
“It’s because of our players,” Mays said, explaining Ashland’s success.
A 1999 graduate of Georgetown College, Mays said he experienced Divine intervention in his coaching career before. He spent one season as head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, going 15-16, but the school chose to to keep him.
“All part of a larger plan,” Mays said of his exit from college coaching. He also had been an assistant at St. Catharine Junior College, Georgetown, Valdosta State and Kentucky Wesleyan. Mays also worked as a financial consultant for seven years.
He landed at Ashland, a job he called “ a joy” and “one of the top five in the state.” The program is the first in the Bluegrass State to win 2,000 games.
Mays said he appreciates the calls and in-person comments from Tomcats supporters as rumors swirled and erroneous reports emerged of him leaving.
“We’re thankful for the grace people have extended to us,” Mays said. “Now, let’s see if we can win two more games next season and move forward.”
Ashland figures to be a strong contender for a state title next season. The Tomcats lose Hunter Gillum and Sean Marcum to graduation, but return 57.8 points worth of scoring, led by Cole Villers’ 22.7, Colin Porter’s 17.8 and Ethan Sellars 13.5.