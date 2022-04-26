CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley scored seven unanswered runs to rally past Capital 16-14 in high school baseball on Monday.
The Cougars led 14-9 through five innings, but the Timberwolves (17-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Branson McCloud earned the win with two innings of relief. McCloud struck out five and also went 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two singles, two walks two runs batted in and three runs scored.
FAIRLAND 14, SOUTH POINT 1: Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 3 and plated three runs as the Dragons clobbered the Pointers in Rome Township, Ohio. Ethan Wall drove in three runs. Blaze Perry went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bryson Hunt went 2 for 3. Tyler Sammons was the winning pitcher.
COAL GROVE 7, CHESAPEAKE 4: Connor Harrison drove in two runs and pitched the Hornets past the host Panthers. Owen Johnson went 3 for 4 and Landon Davis 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For Chesapeake, Hayden Blankenship knocked in two runs and Kaleb Stepp went 2 for 3.
RACELAND 7, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Clay Coldiron and Connor Hughes each went 3 for 4 to lead the Rams to a victory over the visiting Lions. Jake Holtzapfel fanned eight and allowed two hits to pick up the win.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17, NEW BOSTON 4: The Flyers (14-2) pounded 20 hits in a rout of the host Tigers. Kai Coleman went 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Myles Beasley drove in three runs and Brady Medinger two. Drew Brown was 3 for 3. Landon Rowe and Blake Stuntebeck each went 2 for 3, Michael Mahlmeister 2 for 4, and Mark Hodges 2 for 2.
ZANE TRACE 9, GALLIA ACADEMY 8: The Pioneers (12-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Blue Devils in Chillicothe, Ohio. Maddux Camden and Connor Roe each smacked three hits for Gallia Academy (9-4).
RUSSELL 4, GREENUP COUNTY 2: J.K. McKnight struck out 13 and the Red Devils (13-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Musketeers in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Aiden Sammons rapped two hits. Carson Wireman had two hits for Greenup County (13-8).
RAVENSWOOD 11, POINT PLEASANT 1: Evan Swain knocked in three runs to help the Red Devils top the host Big Blacks. Logan Alfred was the winning pitcher.
PHILO 8, MEIGS 5: The host Electrics scored four runs in the fourth inning to rally past the Marauders. Owen Smith, Slade Glaub and Cade Searls had two hits apiece for Philo. Lucas Finlaw drove in three runs for Meigs.
Softball
HURRICANE 6, WINFIELD 5: Madison Moon went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Redskins edged the host Generals. Georgia Moulder went 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs for Winfield.
FAIRLAND 7, SOUTH POINT 0: Kaylee Salyer whiffed 16 in a three-hit shutout of the Pointers in Rome Township, Ohio. Ally Shepherd went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Katie Dehart was 2 for 4.
COAL GROVE 12, CHESAPEAKE 0: Kaleigh Murphy hurled a three-hit shutout and struck out five as the Hornets walloped the homestanding Panthers. Murphy also went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs. Rylee Harmon and Jaden McComas each knocked in two runs. Katie Deeds went 3 for 3.
ASHLAND 13, FAIRVIEW 3: Jenna Delaney and Katie Samuel each drove in three runs and Brookelyn Duckwyler two as the Kittens (7-10) celebrated Senior Night with a triumph over the Eagles. Jada Erwin earned the win. Kailyn Adkins and Annabelle Menshouse each knocked in two runs for Fairview (15-5).
GREENUP COUNTY 5, RUSSELL 4: Skyler Lawrence's two-run, walk-off double lifted the Musketeers (6-12) over the Red Devils (5-16) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Maddy Steele knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Kaylie Lawrence hit a home run.
GALLIA SPLITS: The Blue Angels beat Logan Elm 3-2 as Bella Barnette whiffed five. Gallia Academy then fell 6-2 to Warren.
LEWIS COUNTY 11, RACELAND 0: Emily Cole whiffed eight in a one-hit shutout of the Rams in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Alanna Puente was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.