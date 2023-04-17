Huntington's Luke Bibeau (10), above, attempts to catch out Spring Valley's Grant Shumaker (5) at second base as the Huntington High School baseball team takes on Spring Valley on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington's Luke Bibeau (10), above, attempts to catch out Spring Valley's Grant Shumaker (5) at second base as the Huntington High School baseball team takes on Spring Valley on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley head baseball coach Austin Pratt said Branson McCloud likes the big moment when he’s on the diamond.
On Monday, the senior left-hander, had the biggest moment in hitting the go-ahead RBI double off the left field fence at Huntington’s Cook-Holbrook Field to help the Timberwolves to a 5-4 win over the Highlanders.
Spring Valley (13-5) trailed Huntington 4-3 after six innings.
Sammy Shy led off the inning with a single, then scored on an infield error to tie the game. The miscue allowed Grant Stratton to reach first safely, and he advanced to second on a throw that bounced up the right field line and allowed Shy to tie the game.
McCloud hit the first pitch he saw midway up the chain link fence in left field putting the Timberwolves in the lead and giving the team a regular season sweep of Huntington that included a 10-0 win on March 20.
“That’s what he’s done for two years,” Pratt said. “He did what all-state players are supposed to do.”
McCloud relieved starting pitcher Garrett Wagoner in the fifth inning and tossed three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out three to improve his record to 3-0. Additionally, McCloud hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his third of the season, that gave Spring Valley a 2-0 lead.
Huntington (7-10) fought back with a pair of runs on a pair of RBI singles by Brian Robinson and Jaxon O’Roark to tie the game. The Highlanders took a 4-2 lead on a two-run single by Jaxon Hatfield in the bottom of the second.
John Dennison, the Huntington head coach, said his team battling back after McCloud’s home run to tie the game, then taking the lead showed it can battle with anyone and that the Highlanders losing the lead late showed that the team is close to learning how to win.
“It’s not like we come out and get blown out,” Dennison said. “We’ve lost four games by one run, four games by two runs.”
Huntington got six base runners aboard through the first two innings and threatened to extend its lead in the third inning when Tayveon Wilson was called for the third out on runner’s interference heading to third base.
The Highlanders had only three base runners once Pratt moved McCloud from first base to pitcher.
McCloud, who has given a verbal commitment to play at Marshall, never let HHS advance any of those runners into scoring position.
“Someone’s got to be able to step up,” said McCloud who raised his RBI total to 25 for the season. “I felt like it was important to do that because you can get a rally behind you.”
SPRING VALLEY 201 000 2 — 5 7 1
HUNTINGTON 220 000 0 — 4 6 1
Wagoner, McCloud (5), and Smith; Burton, O’Roark (3), and Henson.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.