HUNTINGTON — Larry McCloud was known for his hard hits when he played linebacker for Marshall University in the 1990s.
His son, Branson, continued the family tradition Tuesday, but instead of a running back or tight end, he hammered a baseball to spark Spring Valley to a 9-5 victory over Huntington High at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Branson McCloud slammed a two-run home run about 365 feet to right-center field in the first inning to give the Timberwolves (21-9) a lead they never relinquished in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section1 tournament game. McCloud finished 3 for 4 with two singles, a walk and three runs scored.
“It was a fastball inside,” McCloud said of the pitch he hit out. “That’s my favorite pitch to see.”
Spring Valley pitcher Grant Stratton rarely went to a three-ball count in earning the win. The lanky righthander gave up 10 hits, struck out four and walked two. He said he took a nuts-and-bolts approach, not trying to get too fine or fancy.
“My two-seamer was working a lot,” Stratton said. “I threw a few sliders, a few curves. It was mostly the two-seamer, though.”
McCloud scored on an unusual play in the third to make it 3-0. He stole third and Highlanders’ third baseman Austin O’Malley was hurt on the play. As the ball dribbled away, McCloud alertly sprinted home.
Huntington pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the inning when Adam Hanlon singled in Ethen Riggs. The Timberwolves, though, struck for five runs in the fourth as Grant Shumaker and Luke Stollings each knocked in two runs.
Stollings drove in another run in the sixth. Riggs plated two on a double in the bottom of the inning. Jax O’Roark and Braden Shepherd batted in a run each in the seventh to set the score.
Bryson Hayton, Sammy Booth, Garrett Wagoner, Stollings, Stratton and Shumaker all went 2 for 4. Hanlon had two hits for Huntington.
Both teams play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Third-seeded Spring Valley is at top seed Cabell Midland at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a winners bracket game. Huntington, the No. 2 seed, entertains No. 4 Lincoln County.
SPRING VALLEY 201 501 0 — 9 16 1
HUNTINGTON 001 002 2 — 5 10 2
Stratton and Smith; Austin, Jeffrey (4), Harshbarger (4), Jackson (7) and Shouldis.
Hitting: (SV) Hayton 2-4 Booth 2-4 Wagoner 2-4 2B, Stollings 2-4 3 RBIs, Stratton 2-4, Shumaker 2-4 2 RBIs, McCloud 3-4 HR 2 RBIs.
CABELL MIDLAND 11, LINCOLN COUNTY 1: The Knights broke open the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game with four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth in Ona.
Jared Nethercutt was the winning pitcher. Curtis Ball went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Isaac Petitt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jackson Fetty went 2 for 2 and knocked in two runs. Hunter McSweeney drove in two and Noah Jordan went 2 for 4.