Ivan McGlone’s playbook might not have contained many pages, but the high school football coaching legend’s new book does.
A former standout player at Ceredo-Kenova High School and head coach at Vinson and Russell high schools, McGlone has written a book titled “Just Around the Corner.” McGlone said the title came from the house in which he lives, just around the corner from Griffith and Feil Drug, the iconic pharmacy/soda fountain in Kenova.
The book features a little football, a bit of family and a lot of life. McGlone offers advice for retirees, urging them not to sit around but to find something to occupy their time and keep them busy.
McGlone finished with a 344-173 (316-151 at Russell) record and ranks seventh in wins in the history of Kentucky high school football. He used his wing-T offense and stout defenses to win state championships in 1978 and 2005. He coached through 2013.
“Just Around the Corner” is available at Griffith and Feil; Mike Jones Antiques and Collectables in Russell, Kentucky, and on Amazon.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers requested for former The Advertiser and The Herald-Dispatch sports writer and dear friend Lowell Cade, whose wife Lois died last week.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair was offered a scholarship by Fairmont State University. ... Poca boys basketball standout Isaac McKneely visited Indiana University. ... Ashland running back Blake Hester received an offer from the University of Dayton. ... Cabell Midland football standout Tierdin Berry picked up an offer from Wilmington (Ohio) College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Parkersburg South girls basketball star Taryn McCutcheon scored her 1,000th point at Michigan State University last week. ... Former East Bank High School coach Don Arthur died last week. ... Former Wheelersburg boys basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State University was named the Horizon Conference freshman of the week after scoring 46 points and grabbing 25 rebounds in two games last week. Holden scored 27 points and snatched 17 rebounds against the University of Toledo. ... Belfry center Ethan Wolford was selected to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl next month in Atlanta. ... Raceland’s boys basketball team won its own Derby Classic Tournament for the first time last week. ... Athens won the Skyline Bowling Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Gallia Academy High School last week. ... Wahama won the Huntington-Ross Invitational wrestling tournament. ... Ashland’s boys won the Ashland Invitational Basketball Tournament.