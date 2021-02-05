Legendary high school football coach Ivan McGlone died Friday. He was 82.
McGlone, a 1956 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, was a highly successful coach at Russell and Vinson high schools, leading the Red Devils to two state championships with his run-oriented Wing-T offense and stout defense. McGlone finished with a 38-year record of 316-151 record at Russell and ranks seventh in victories all-time in Kentucky. He won state championships in 1978 and 2005. Before taking the Russell job, he coached at Vinson from 1971 through 1975, compiling a 28-22 record.
McGlone's former players took the news hard.
"I'm so sad to hear of the passing of coach McGlone," said T.J. Maynard, Russell's current football coach and a former all-state center for McGlone. "He touched so many lives. I was blessed to be one of them. Coach McGlone is Russell football."
Lexington Frederick Douglass head football coach Nathan McPeek was an offensive lineman for McGlone.
"Every person associated with Russell Independent Schools should forever be thankful he decided to settle there," McPeek said of McGlone. "What he did on the football field in amazing, but he was an even better man."
Former Russell player and current Greenup County assistant coach Travis Jones praised McGlone as "one of the best to ever," Jones said.
Shawnee State sports information director Kevin Colley, a former Russell player and sports writer, said McGlone taught valuable lessons in more areas than just football.
"A good character guy and it goes well beyond the 316 victories on the football field," Colley said. "The experiences I've had with him have been tremendous and I am grateful for him."
Coaching colleagues said they were sad to hear of McGlone's passing.
"He was one of the best to ever wear a whistle," Ashland defensive coordinator Chad Tackett said.
Russell girls basketball coach Mandy Layne said McGlone influenced her.
"He was always so nice to me and took time to always talk to me," Layne said. "He will be forever a legend."
"Our area lost a great ambassador for high school football," Ashland football coach Tony Love said. "His impact in Northeast Kentucky football will never be forgotten."
Longtime area coach Garry McPeek, now at Valdosta (Georgia) High School said McGlone often led without saying a word.
"He taught us all the great game of football and the Wing-T, but that was just the beginning," McPeek said. "He wasn't a rah rah coach. He led by example and did it with such grace."
South Point assistant coach James Hopkins agreed with Tackett that McGlone was "one of the best coaches around."
Rick Chaffin, former coach at Ceredo-Kenova, Ashland, Tolsia and Cabell Midland called McGlone a "great coach, great person, great father and grandfather who was genuine and passionate about sports and his family."
"He was an all around great person," Wayne boys basketball coach Sam Cochenour said of McGlone.
Former West Carter head coach Daniel Barker said McGlone was a a tremendous coach and better person.
"He was such a nice and classy man," Barker said.
Members of the media remembered McGlone fondly.
Retired The Herald-Dispatch sports writer Lowell Cade remembered McGlone's sense of humor.
"One year in the playoffs, Russell's field didn't have a much grass on it," Cade said. "Ivan was talking to the other team's coach and pointed to a small patch of green as he jokingly apologized for the field, saying "we try to get rid of this grass, but it keeps creeping back onto the field."
Russell radio play-by-play man Charlie Dunlap, too, remembered McGlone's sense of humor and availability.
"I was honored to broadcast many of those games," Dunlap said. "Coach was always available for postgame show, win or lose. Pure class."
Former Ironton radio play-by-play man Rick Mayne praised McGlone.
"A hall of famer in every respect," Mayne said. "It's remarkable he guided Russell to two state championships 27 years apart. I was lucky to get to know him a bit with radio coverage over a handful of seasons. It's hard to imagine many didn't like the coach."
Sean McDowell, former sports anchor at WOWK TV-13 and now a reporter with FOX4 in Kansas City, described McGlone as a saint.
"He always treated us reporters so well," McDowell said. "He used to tell me, "you can just show up. You don't need to call ahead.' I'm thankful to have known coach so well and I'm sad for his loved ones."
Hank Bond, publisher of the Greenup Beacon called McGlone, "a classy man, teacher and coach."
Funeral arrangements were pending.