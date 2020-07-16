Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAVALETTE, W.Va. -- Titus McGlone of Grayson, Kentucky, won a hotly contested tournament Monday on the Tri-State Junior Golf Association Tour at the Creekside Golf Course.

McGlone shot 79 to win the Boys 13-15 Division and shoot the low round of the day. He edged Price Harris, who shot 80, and Brody Kilburn, Jeremiah Fizer and Cody Fouts, each of whom shot 83.

Twenty-eight golfers participated in the tournament, the penultimate of the TSJGA season. The tour concludes Monday at Bellefonte Country Club in Russell, Kentucky.

Dylan White of Russell won the 7-9 Division, shooting 38 to beat Sean Lucas and Emma Dodson by 26 strokes. Evan Johnson took the 10-12 Division title, with a 34, two strokes better than Brock Brown of Huntington.

Kileigh Mitchell of West Union, Ohio, and Lauren Nolty of Grayson, shot 91 to tie for the championship in the Girls 13-18 Division. Clayton Ison of Ashland tied Dakota Pell of Manchester, Ohio, and Boone Gibson of Greenup, Kentucky, for the Boys 16-18 Division, shooting 81.

