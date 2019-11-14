CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A pair of Chesapeake Panthers athletes signed on to continue athletic careers on the college level next year with signing at the high school Wednesday.
Madison McKee, a goalkeeper for Chesapeake’s girls soccer team, signed her letter of intent in the school’s gymnasium on Norm Persin Court to attend Concord University in Athens, West Virginia where she will study physical therapy.
Concord discovered the Chesapeake senior through the teaching company Next College Student Athlete. What followed was an invitation to attend camp where once coaches saw her, McKee said they selected her from 10 other invited goalkeepers for an official visit.
McKee compared the rural setting in Athens to the rural setting of her home in rural Lawrence County as a good fit.
“It feels more like at home there,” McKee said of Concord. “It’s not like city-based it’s more country. So it’s where (Chesapeake) is more country it just feels a little bit more home to me.”
McKee started playing goalkeeper when she was in sixth grade when a recreation league coach recommended that position to her because she expressed interest in playing soccer in college. She developed into an all-Ohio Valley Conference first team and all-Southeast District first team her junior year.
“This year I set another set of records for 40 saves in a game and a record for career saves,” McKee said. “I got district and first team OVC again.”
McKee had 341 saves this past season and 934 for her career along with 15 shutouts.
Luke Duffy is head coach of the Mountain Lions and McKee said she likes how he interacts with his team.
Chesapeake’s other signee Wednesday was golfer Alaina Collins who will attend Shawnee State University in Portsmouth following her signing in the school cafeteria.
Collins, who was introduced to the sport by her grandfather and father, Craig; a former high school golfer at South Point and later at West Virginia Tech, made second team all-district and finished second at the sectional tournament.
At Shawnee, where Collins will be a major in health sciences with a focus on becoming an occupational therapist, she will be on a women’s team after participating as the only girl on an otherwise all male team.
“I’m excited because I’ve never been on a girls team before,” Collins said. “I’m excited for the different team atmosphere.”
Collins said she was pleased with the campus environment at Shawnee after an official visit and said she is looking forward to working Bears head coach Dave Hopkins.
“I’m just going to continue working hard, get good grades and stay in school,” Collins said.