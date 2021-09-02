SOUTH POINT -- Whitney Mckenzi made 14 saves as South Point shut out Gallia Academy 2-0 Tuesday in girls high school soccer at Alumni Stadium.
Jaycie Walters scored the winning goal unassisted in the 20th minute. Alli Stidham set the score off an assist by Kendall Johnroe
"I could not have asked more from my team tonight," Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said. "Every single player in the game contributed to this win. Our passing looked great and our defense was phenomenal."
ROCK HILL 4, FAIRLAND 1: The Redwomen (4-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 4-0 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Dragons in Pedro, Ohio.
Ellen Heaberlin scored unassisted in the 25th minute for a 1-0 lead. Hazley Matthews made it 2-0 off an assist by Josie Saleh in the 37th minute. Matthews assisted Bri Reynolds for a 3-0 lead and Reynolds added a goal in the 65th minute to make it 4-0. Lexi Steele scored off a pass from Maddie Miller in the 75th minute to set the score.
Aleigha Matney made five saves for Rock Hill.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Football games canceled this week include Coal Grove at Meigs, River Valley and South Point, Sciotoville East at South Gallia, Bishop Sycamore at Johnson Central, and Eastern-Pike at Southeastern.
REPORT RESULTS: To report results of high school sporting events, coaches or statisticians may e-mail sports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
