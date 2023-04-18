ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland junior Madi McKinley had appeared in two varsity softball games this season, had three at-bats and struck out, but never had a hit.
Until Tuesday.
A backup catcher on the junior varsity squad, McKinley was called on to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, the bases loaded, and the Dragons behind visiting Russell 5-4.
McKinley hit a ground ball off Red Devils’ starting pitcher Audrey Patel, who entered the game with a 2.19 ERA in 13 games this season.
As the ball made its way through the infield between first and second base, Jordan Spencer and courtesy runner Kylee Bruce scored to give Fairland (9-3) the win.
The pinch-hit situation caught McKinley off-guard, she said.
“That was definitely a last-minute pinch-hitting situation, and I was so nervous up there,” McKinley said. “I was definitely shaking in the box.”
Knowing she had to deliver, McKinley said her focus became on coming through for her team instead of how nervous she was.
For Fairland coach Nikki Hayes, the decision to insert McKinley into that situation was a gut feeling, she said.
“It was just one of those things where I knew that we needed an injection of some kind of excitement and somebody to just step in with a clear head,” Hayes said.
Errors in the field and on the base paths plagued both teams.
Russell (8-12) committed eight errors in the field, including two in the bottom of the seventh when the Red Devils needed three outs to close out a win.
Fairland committed six errors of its own on defense. On the bases, the Dragons had problems too, including getting caught in an inning-ending double play that killed a bases-loaded, one-out rally in the bottom of the sixth with Fairland down 5-3.
The Red Devils seemed to have a key victory on the road against one of the area’s top teams all but secure until Fairland’s Katie Dehart hit a pop-up in the infield that was dropped.
Spencer followed that with a single, and a ground ball by Katy Bell that could have been turned into a double play was bobbled, allowing the Dragons to load the bases.
A walk to Hailey Sammons cut the lead to 5-4, then Russell recorded its first out when Ciarra Lyon was called out on the infield fly rule.
McKinley then came through with her first two RBIs of the season.
“(The errors) are a little bit out of character,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “We’ve been trying to mix up the lineup to see what may be working, especially getting closer to postseason. I think errors may have been a little bit of that upset in the lineup.”
While Patel took the loss, the Red Devils’ ace pitcher was charged for just three earned runs. The junior pitcher allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out six.
Kaylee Salyer earned the victory with McKinley’s hit after the Dragons’ junior ace was charged with two earned runs while allowing seven hits, one walk and striking out five.
Beek said that shaking off the loss will be important with key games ahead that could determine seeding for the Red Devils in 63rd District Tournament.
Hayes said Fairland is in a similar situation, with the Dragons returning to Ohio Valley Conference play this week with games against South Point and Rock Hill.
RUSSELL 002 030 0 — 5 7 8
FAIRLAND 300 000 3 — 6 8 6
Patel and Chalupa; Burcham and Black.
Hitting: (R) Patel 2-4 2B 2RBI, Osborn 1-4 RBI; (F) Salyer 2-4, Shepherd 2-4, Spencer 2-4.