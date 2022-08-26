Though Nitro had a large contingent of seniors in 2021, the Wildcats won just a single game.
That win came on Oct. 29 as Nitro downed Sissonville 32-7 for its first win since 2019.
Nitro graduated 15 seniors from that 2021 team. Boom McKinney, in his second year as head coach for the Wildcats, sees a bright future in this year’s team which is rife with younger players.
“Last year we had a lot of seniors but it just didn’t seem like they really gelled together,” McKinney said. “This group is more of a team. They look out for each other, they cheer each other on in practice. They’re screaming and yelling in the weight room for each other and it’s just a little bit different atmosphere.”
Nitro is certainly a different team than last year with just seven seniors, seven juniors, around 15 sophomores and 13 freshmen. Those seniors are tasked with setting an example for the underclassmen.
Senior lineman Ike Elkins explained what he tells the younger players.
“My biggest thing is hustle,” he said. “Everyone knows it’s hot outside but every other school in West Virginia is outside in the same weather. Can’t pray for rain. You just have to go out there and hit it. I just tell them to hustle and just keep working hard.”
Elkins is part of an offensive line that may be one of Nitro’s strongest position groups. Elkins and fellow senior offensive linemen Scott Worstell and Nick Atkins will mentor freshman center Dylan Casto.
The mix of young and old may work well in protecting another young player, sophomore quarterback Derek Lowe. Lowe’s brother, Trevor, was the starter last year as a senior. Derek did get some time as a starter last season.
“His brother got hurt early at St. Albans,” McKinney said. “We tried another senior quarterback but it just didn’t work out so we ended up going with Derek. He got thrown into the fire. He’s worked out really hard in the weight room. His arm strength has gotten better.”
Senior Jacob Kerr is a utility man and will play at defensive back and receiver. Senior Rashaun Robbins will also play receiver along with freshman Ashton Crouch. Senior Mike Toscano will be the starting running back and sophomore Charles Cantrell is big and should break through for some long runs at running back.
On defense, Worstell, sophomore Braxton Lovejoy, junior Noah Gunter, Elkins and Adkins will rotate in and out on the line. Senior Luke Boggs will be one of the linebackers along with Cantrell and junior Xomar Henry.
In the secondary will be Robbins and junior Michael Wines. Kerr will play safety along with sophomore Tyler Martin.
“We’re young,” McKinney said of the defense. “We have I think about 13 of 15 sophomores. Most of them are going to play for us. We have seven seniors and maybe seven juniors.”
Cantrell will likely be the punter and sophomore Maddox Cole will be the placekicker for the Wildcats.
Lowe said he just wants Nitro to get back to winning.
“We want to get a winning record back,” Lowe said. “That’s big for us. We haven’t won a lot in the past few years and that would be good for the community. My arm has gotten a lot stronger and the ball looks a lot better.
“We should be pretty good. We put a lot of work in. Our guys got a lot better. Working better together. I’m excited to see how it goes. We have a veteran line and a lot of young skill guys. I think we’re all ready.”
Nitro will be put to its first test on Aug. 26 as the Wildcats travel to Poca for a 7 p.m. bout.