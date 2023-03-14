The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington’s Jaylen Motley, left, goes up to the basket ahead of South Charleston’s Bryson Smith.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Call it a McRout.

Malik McNeely scored 22 points, including the first nine of the second half, Tuesday night to lead fourth-seeded Huntington High (20-5) to a 67-44 victory over No. 5 seed South Charleston (18-8) in the Class AAAA quarterfinals of the West Virginia boys state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

