CHARLESTON -- Hunter McSweeney went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in to lead Cabell Midland to a 10-1 victory over Capital in high school baseball on Tuesday.
Logan Lingenfelter went 2 for 3 and Curtis Ball 2 for 5. Sam Sowards stole three bases. Noah Jordan struck out 12, walked two and allowed one hit and one run in five innings to earn the win.
CABELL MIDLAND 001 340 2 -- 10 8 1
CAPITAL 000 001 0 -- 1 2 6
Jordan, Nethercutt (6) and Ball; Stuck, Brogan (4) and Kuhn (7).
Hitting: (CM) Ball 2-5 2 2B, R. Williams 2B, Lingenfelter 2-3, McSweeney 2-4 4 RBI; (C) Stuck 2B.
FAIRVIEW 10, GREEN 0: Tanner Johnson and Richard Vanhoose each drove in two runs to pace the Eagles (5-2) past the Bobcats in Westwood, Kentucky. Jeremey Harper went 2 for 2. Dustin Allen was the winner.
ROWAN COUNTY 17, RUSSELL 0: Hayden Mains pitched a no-hitter as the Vikings rolled by the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Caleb Cooper homered.
Softball
FAIRLAND 7, MEIGS 3: The Dragons' first ever home night game was a success in Proctorville, Ohio. Kaylee Salyer went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Ally Shepherd earned the win in relief and was 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Katie Dehart went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
CHESAPEAKE 23, TOLSIA 2: Jalen Adkins drove in six runs as the host Panthers (3-0) clobbered the Rebels. Adkins went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Rachel Bishop went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Mckenna Brown was 2 for 4 and knocked in three. Hannah Webb went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sindey Fuller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Cheyenne Ferrell was the winning pitcher.
IRONTON ST. JOE 15, SOUTH GALLIA 2: The Flyers scored five run in the first inning and nine in the second in pounding the visiting Rebels. Elijah Rowe was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brady Medinger drove in two runs. Mark Hodges earned the win.
BOYD COUNTY 19, SOUTH POINT 10: Kyli Kouns went 3 for 5 and smashed a grand slam to spark the Lions (7-0) to a triumph over the host Pointers. Sara Bays went 3 for 4, homered and knocked in two. Jaycie Goad also hit a home run. Makenna Mulhearn was 3 for 3.Kylie Thompson was the winning pitcher. Saratina Jackson hit a three-run homer and went 3 for 4 for South Point. Allie Stidham, Makinzie Luhresn and Aleeia Keinman had two hits apiece.
PND 13, RUSSELL 0: Portsmouth Notre Dame made new coach Shad Ford's debut successful with a rout of the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Katie Strickland had two hits in three at bats and drove in three runs. Kaylyn Darden hit a two-run homer. Gwen Sparks knocked in two runs.
ASHLAND LOSES TWO: The Kittens fell 4-3 to Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep of Elmhurst, Illinois, and 6-0 to Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kayla Carrillo earned the win and drove in three runs for Immaculate Conception. Lindsey Leeds struck out 13 for Olentangy Liberty.