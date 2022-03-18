BELLE, W.Va. — Hunter McSweeney singled in two runs in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday to rally Cabell Midland past Riverside 7-6 in high school baseball.
Aden McCormill was the winning pitcher. The left-hander lasted two innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out six and walking one. Tanner Bondurant took the loss. Evan Bell went 2 for 3 for the Knights, who scored four times in the seventh. Sam Sowards drove in two runs. Alex Wilson was 2 for 4 for the Warriors. Tyler Perdue had two runs batted in.
CABELL MIDLAND 110 100 4 — 7 7 0
RIVERSIDE 030 300 0 — 6 9 0
Jordan, Nethercutt (4), McCormill (6) and Ball; Wilson, Sheets (4), Bondurant (7) and Perdue.
Hitting: (CM) Bell 2-3, McSweeney 2 RBI, Sowards 2B 2 RBI; (R) Wilson 2-4, Petrie 2B, Perdue 2B 2 RBI.
SPRING VALLEY 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Branson McCloud threw a one-hit shutout as the Timberwolves beat the visiting Black Eagles. McCloud struck out 13 batters and walked none.
HUNTINGTON 10, LINCOLN COUNTY 0: Braden Austin pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Highlanders over the Panthers at Cook-Holbrook Field. Eli Shouldis drove in two runs.
HURRICANE WINS TWO: Quarrier Phillips hit a three-run home run, a triple and drove in four runs to pace the Redskins past visiting South Charleston 13-0. Ethan Spolarich smacked two hits for Hurricane. Bryson Rigney and Brogan Brown each drove in two runs.
On Thursday, Hurricane (2-0) blew out Ripley 24-5 as Luka Moore went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs. Spolarich went 3 for 3, homered and drove in two. Rigney went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Alec Vance was 3 for 3 for the Vikings.
WINFIELD 15, POINT PLEASANT 3: Brycen Brown went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as the Generals (2-0) beat the host Big Blacks. Dylan Kuhl had two hits and two RBIs. Jon Alderman drove in two runs. Casey Killingsworth was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Point Pleasant.
FAIRVIEW 15, TOLSIA 0: Tanner Johnson pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Rebels (0-1) in Westwood, Kentucky. Bradly Adkins went 3 for 3 with six RBIs. Jaxon Manning was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jacob Claar was 2 for 2 and drove in two. Chase Bradley knocked in two.
EAST CARTER 7, ASHLAND 5: Charlie Terry, Austin Hutchinson and Connor Goodwin smacked two hits apiece as the Raiders defeated the host Tomcats. Andrew Tomolomis struck out six in two innings to earn the win. Scott Tate picked up a save.
Softball
SISSONVILLE 11, CABELL MIDLAND 1: Kaya Hampton went 3 for 3 with four RBIs as the host Indians (1-0) clobbered the defending Class AAA state champion Knights (1-1). MaKenzie Raines went 2 for 3 for Sissonville. Emma Meade and Gracelyn Hill whacked two hits each. Mikayla Baker was 2 for 3 for Cabell Midland.
BOYD COUNTY 10, FAIRVIEW 0: Sara Bays was the winning pitcher and hit a three-run homer in a victory over the Eagles in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Makenna Mulhearn slapped two doubles. Jaycie Goad went 2 for 2.
