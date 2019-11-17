HUNTINGTON — Kevin McWhorter finished his night strong to record two honor scores in league play at Strike Zone Bowling Center. McWhorter shot 268 and 247 and then fired a perfect game to end the night. The 300 helped him to an 815 series.
McWhorter bowls 300, posts honor score
