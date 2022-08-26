University of Charleston’s new head coach Quinn Sanders has injected new life into the Golden Eagles’ program.
The hope is that energy turns into wins as Sanders replaces Pat Kirkland, who was at UC for 10 years.
Sanders is proud to be the new head man at his alma mater.
“It’s the greatest thing ever,” Sanders said. “There’s nothing more special than having a chance to be the head coach at your alma mater. I love UC. It’s kind of made me who I am.”
UC went 8-2 last season, but Sanders inherits a team that has to replace 30 seniors from the 2021 team.
“We’re real young, but with the COVID year, we are bringing back guys with experience that still have extra years,” Sanders said. “We’ve got a great group.”
One of UC’s leaders is graduate linebacker Michael Perry, an all-Mountain East Conference player in 2021. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Tizlam Muhammad also returns as a starter.
Other leaders include junior offensive lineman Donovan McCollister and junior running back Josh Brown.
Sanders said the experience and depth especially shows on defense.
“We’re bringing some guys back in the secondary,” Sanders said. “D-Line wise, same thing. We’re bringing back some guys that had playing time last year but now have stepped into a bigger role.”
Sanders has to replace the quarterback position after the graduation of veteran Guy Myers. There is a four-way competition going with redshirt junior Davis Black, redshirt sophomore Javonte Howard, freshman Ian Hamrick and freshman Ryker Brown.
“The biggest thing at quarterback is the game of the mind,” Sanders said. “They’re accurate guys. They’re mentally getting locked in.”
Sanders said there will be experienced players blocking for whomever the quarterback is.
UC also returns record-breaking kicker Tim McCutchen, who broke the program record in the 2021 season opener and followed it the next week by breaking the MEC record with a 53-yard field goal against Frostburg State.
Sanders just wants his team to reach its potential after some years where the team underperformed.
“If our potential and talent and our coaching staff say, ‘Hey we’re supposed to win 11 games, we win those 11 games,” Sanders said. “We have that kind of talent and these guys are putting the work in.”
UC’s season kicks off on Sept. 1 with a 7 p.m. contest at Gannon (Pa.).
West Virginia State
After going 6-5 in 2021, WVSU head coach John Pennington enters his sixth year with the Yellow Jackets looking for more.
Pennington said his team has a good shot at doing that, labeling them as the most competitive team he’s coached.
“Whether it’s practice or ping pong, they go at it,” Pennington said. “It’s kind of a blessing and a curse. They’re always ready to practice. They’re always ready to compete, but sometimes we have to pull them back a little bit. They go at each others’ throats. It’s like a brotherly rivalry.”
That opportunity comes on Sept. 3 when WVSU opens at home against Shippensburg.
Senior quarterback Donovan Riddick will lead the team into that game. Riddick completed 173 of his 270 passes for 2,242 yards and 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns.
“Since we signed him three years ago, we’ve been kind of building around him,” Pennington said. “We kind of knew what kind of player he was. He had a good year last year. Toward the end of the year you saw the all-conference talent.”
Wide receivers Barry Hill and Keedrick Cunningham will serve as main targets this year, along with Glenville transfer Drew Hatfield.
At running back, Pennington said there will be a “running back by committee.” Joel Felder, a transfer from FIU, and Tavis McAdoo are fighting for a starting job at running back, along with Joe Jones.
According to Pennington, the offensive line is the most experienced position. Senior left tackle Mylan Howard is a four-year starter. Other starters include right guard Dantrell Smith, right tackle Andres Sagastume and center Devin Hill.
The defensive line will also be a strength with nose tackle Nazir Jones and defensive tackle Corlun Witcher leading the way.
Defensive end is another position of strength with Jeremiah Covington-Griggs and South Charleston product Jalen Jones lining up there.
“All four are excellent players,” Pennington said. “I think Jeremiah and Nazir and Jalen are the most talented and Corlyn is Mr. Consistent. He may not show up at a combine but he may be the most productive defensive lineman that we have.”
Linebacker is where the Yellow Jackets are a little bit young. Sophomores Kam Vargas and Dillon Taylor join junior AJ Joyce as those stepping into bigger roles.
In the secondary, senior Christian Thompson, an all-MEC selection last year, joins fifth-year cornerback Henry Houchins as playmakers. Seniors Paul Sanchez and Jeffery Parker will also play cornerback.
The WVSU special teams unit features Brennan Schmitt, who will handle field goals, kickoffs and punts.