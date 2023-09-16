PEMBROKE, N.C. -- UNC Pembroke rallied from three scores down inside the final two minutes of the third quarter to within one possession with the ball in the University of Charleston red zone in the final minute on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles found a big defensive play when they needed it. Roderick Webb intercepted a Braves pass at his own 13-yard line to help Charleston stave off UNC Pembroke 37-29 at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.
Javonte Howard completed 15 of 23 passes for 197 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Golden Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Mountain East Conference). Chavon Wright ran 23 times for 142 yards and Alex Brink netted 120 yards on eight carries, with one house call.
Tae Marrero had 59 yards receiving and one TD on four catches, and Yves Bosmans pulled down two scores and 46 yards on four catches.
Charleston went ahead 31-11 on Bosman’s 22-yard scoring reception and Tim McCutchen’s extra point with 5:49 to go in the third quarter. But the Braves (1-2, 0-2 MEC) tallied two touchdowns in the final 1:49 of the third quarter – Colin Johnson’s 17-yard TD run and EJ Gatling’s 23-yard scoring catch from Johnson – to get within eight points headed to the fourth frame.
Johnson threw for 230 yards, two TDs and one pick on 18-of-33 passing. He also rushed for 114 yards on 11 totes and a score. Trey Dixon and Malik Tobias had 70 yards receiving apiece, with Tobias registering a TD.
Charleston’s Noah Benson booted two field goals, from 35 and 23 yards out, within the final 12:25 to help the Golden Eagles hold on.
West Virginia State 47, Concord 27: The Yellow Jackets got down multiple possessions early for the third time in as many games on Saturday.
WVSU made up for it by outscoring the Mountain Lions 37-0 in the middle two frames to win in Callaghan Stadium in Athens.
Joel Felder ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 2-0 MEC). Donovan Riddick hit on 22 of 30 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown pass, rushed for a TD and caught one, too – a 23-yarder from Nolan Johnson.
Juwan Bunch caught seven passes for 85 yards and a score.
Down 13-3 entering the second quarter, WVSU scored three touchdowns in just over nine minutes – Felder’s 6-yard house call, Riddick’s 3-yard run and Johnson’s strike to Riddick – and the Yellow Jackets were off and running.
Jack Mangel completed 23 of 35 passes for 278 yards, three TDs and two interceptions for Concord (0-3, 0-2 MEC). Kris Copeland made 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordyn Bentley chipped in 64 yards and a score on five catches.
Elsewhere in the MEC: Glenville State knocked off Notre Dame (Ohio), which has won or shared the last five MEC titles, 24-21, Frostburg State pushed past West Liberty 37-7 and Wheeling got past Fairmont State 43-37 in overtime.
