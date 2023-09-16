The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- UNC Pembroke rallied from three scores down inside the final two minutes of the third quarter to within one possession with the ball in the University of Charleston red zone in the final minute on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles found a big defensive play when they needed it. Roderick Webb intercepted a Braves pass at his own 13-yard line to help Charleston stave off UNC Pembroke 37-29 at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

