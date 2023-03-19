Two Mountain East Conference teams are set for NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight play this week.
Glenville State’s women, 32-2 in the follow-up campaign to last year’s national championship, meet Tampa (Florida) on Monday at 9:30 p.m. in St. Joseph, Missouri.
West Liberty’s men, whose ledger stands at 31-3, go to Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday to oppose New Haven (Connecticut) at 3:30 p.m.
The Pioneers are headed to their fourth Elite Eight after sweeping through the Atlantic Region on their home court. MEC Player of the Year Breanna Campbell and Mickayla Perdue each average 17.9 ppg for Glenville State. Mo Pruitt chipped in 10.1 ppg in 16 games, and Hya Haywood has netted an even 10.0 ppg.
The Spartans (33-1), hosts and champions of the South Region, have won their last 22 games.
The Atlantic Region Tournament champion Hilltoppers are seeking their first Final Four since 2016. They are seeded second among the eight teams remaining. New Haven (23-10) is No. 7 after winning the East Region and playing in its first-ever Elite Eight.
Five West Liberty players are averaging in double figures in points per game, led by back-to-back MEC Player of the Year Bryce Butler (22.6 ppg). He’s followed by Christian Montague (12.0 ppg), Malik McKinney (12.0 ppg), Steve Cannady (10.9 ppg) and Ben Sarson (10.8 ppg).
