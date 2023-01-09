The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne boys basketball team hit 14 shots from beyond the arc and handed Huntington St. Joe its second consecutive loss Monday night at Pioneer Gymnasium.

“When you come out and hit three like that, it loosens everything else up,” Pioneers coach Sean Meddings said. “You could tell that (Irish coach) Todd (Maynard) scooted out on Ike, who hit four 3s in the first quarter, and it just opened up the lane to drive into.”

