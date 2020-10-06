CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Caitlin Cotterill of Meigs qualified for the Ohio girls state golf tournament after finishing second in the Division II Southeast Region tournament Tuesday at the Pickaway County Country Club.
Cotterill, a senior, shot 41-44—85 to earn the spot in the state tournament Oct. 16-17 at Ohio State University’s Gray Course. She finished second to Maddi Shoults, who shot 37-35—72 to lead Westfall to the team title and a berth in the state tournament.
The winning team and top individual not on the winning team qualify for the state tournament.
Westfall finished with a team score of 376, 12 strokes better than runner-up Sheridan. Gallia Academy shot 393 to place third. Crooskville was fourth with a 423, followed by Meigs at 424 and Waterford at 439. South Point, Minford, Eastern-Pike, Circleville, Adena and Greenfield McClain did not post team scores but featured individuals in the event.
Maddi Meadows shot 93 to tie teammate Lilly Rees for seventh. Kylee Robinson (99) of Meigs to tie for 14th. The Blue Angels’ Abby Hammons shot 103, good for 17th. Emma Hammons of Gallia Academy fired a 104 to place 18th.
Avery Minton of Gallia Academy shot 109 to tie Meigs’ Olivia Haggy for 24th. Shelby Whaley (131) of Meigs was 34th, one spot ahead of teammate Lorena Kennedy (134). Abbi Zornes of South Point shot 50 on her front nine, but didn’t finish, placing 36th.