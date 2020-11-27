Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON -- Meigs swept the top honors in Tri-Valley Conference high school golf.

The Marauders' Caitlin Cotterill was named player of the year and Alyssa Andrews coach of the year. Kylee Robinson of Meigs also made the squad.

The all-TVC team also included, Lisa Liv of Athens; Jaya Booth of Vinton County; Caitlin Hall and Ryleigh Griffin of Nelsonville-York; Halle Martin and Hallie Shea of Wellston; Sophia Gee of River Valley; Maddie Whiting and Olivia Kaiser of Athens; Liz Lambert of Vinton County.

The boys team featured Bailey Jones and Payton Brown of Meigs, as well as . Jordan Lambert of River Valley.

Athens senior Ben Pratt was the player of the year and Rod Burgess of Athens was coach of the year in the TVC Ohio Division.

