HUNTINGTON — Martinsburg has won eight Class AAA high school football state championships since 2010 and seven of those games weren’t close.
The other was one play from going to ovetime. The Bulldogs’ Tyler Miller blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety that was the difference in Martinsburg’s 9-7 victory over Huntington High on Dec. 7, 2013 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Malique Watkins threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Troy Walker to boost the Bulldogs’ lead to 9-0. The Highlanders set the score on Paden Christian’s 1-yard touchdown run and Zach Stevens’ extra point with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Huntington High recovered a late fumble at the Martinsburg 42-yard line, but was stopped on downs with 1:29 left, giving the Bulldogs their fourth consecutive state championship.
Martinsburg and HHS meet for the state title again at noon, Saturday, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“We showed we can play,” HHS coach Billy Seals said of the 2013 game. “No shame in finishing second. We played our guts out.”
Huntington High’s fierce defense was stellar in the loss, holding the potent Bulldogs to 83 yards, minus-31 in the second half. The offense, though, managed just 103 yards, none through the air.
The Highlanders enter Saturday’s game much the same way they did the 2013 contest, with much of the state favoring Martinsburg. Seals said the 2013 team proved it could play and that the 2021 squad goes into the game respectful of Martinsburg, but confident in itself.
“You did what people thought you couldn’t do,” Seals said of his 2013 team. “We hear all week that we’re going to get the heck beaten out of us. They found a way at the end.”
Similarities to the championship game eight seasons ago abound this year. It was a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2, with the Bulldogs top-ranked then. This time Huntington High is top-seeded. The Highlanders defeated George Washington and Wheeling Park in the 2013 playoffs and again in 2021. This time, Cabell Midland replaced Lewis County as the third HHS victim in the postseason. In 2013, Martinsburg beat Spring Valley, Cabell Midland and Capital to reach the title game. The Bulldogs topped Spring Valley in the second round this season.
In 2013, Martinsburg entered the title game 12-1 and Huntington High 13-0. The same is true in 2021. The Highlanders gave up no more than 21 points in any game in 2013 and that was to Wheeling Park. In 2021, HHS has given up no more than 21 points in a game and did on Nov. 12 to ... Wheeling Park. In 2013, Martinsburg surrendered 35 points in its lone loss, a setback against the Tuscarora (Virginia) Huskies. This season, the Bulldogs lost to the Spring Valley Timberwolves in the regular season and gave up ... 35 points.
In 2013, Huntington High held Spring Valley to six points, Cabell Midland to seven points, George Washington to 13 points and shut out Woodrow Wilson. The same is true in 2021. Eight years ago, HHS scored 56 against St. Albans. The Highlanders did the same this season. In the 2013 playoffs, Huntington High defeated two teams nicknamed “Patriots” and did it again in 2021.
Martinsburg defeated Cabell Midland in the state championship game one year before meeting Huntington High for the 2013 championship. The Bulldogs last state title victory, in 2019, also was over the Knights.