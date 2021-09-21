DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Marshall men’s golf team finished the River Run Collegiate as the runner-up on Tuesday. The event, played at River Run Country Club, dealt with wet conditions during the final round.
Fifth-year senior Noah Mullens continues to play well coming in third overall.
“Noah (Mullens) played incredible this week,” Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “He played so well all week and then at the end he played great golf under the pressure of trying to win the tournament. He came up a little short, but it was so fun to watch him compete and give himself a chance to win. Ryan (Billby) continued his good play this week and gave us a nice final round. The rest of the guys scrapped and fought through the whole tournament. I am very proud of these guys.”
Mullens finished the third round with a 2-under 70. He sank two birdies on Nos. 2 and 4, and hit par on every other hole. Mullens was just three shots back of the leader with a total score of 6-under 210. He finished the tournament with 13 birdies and hit par or better on 51-of-54 holes. Mullens has finished in the top 10 in all three tournaments to begin the 2021 fall season.
Freshman Ryan Billby shot an even-par 72 in the third round and moved up seven places on the leaderboard to finish tied for 12th. Billby recorded six birdies on Tuesday including five on the back-nine to finish the day. He ended his first collegiate road tournament with 12 birdies. Junior Tyler Jones finished in the top 20 as well, tied for 19th. Redshirt freshman Brett Montgomery improved his score by two strokes from the second round and moved up eight places on the leaderboard.
Charlotte, ranked No. 42 in the GolfStat top 100, won the team prize ending the event with a team score of 15-under 849. Matt Sharpstene of Charlotte finished first by one stroke over his teammate Ben Woodruff.
Marshall gets a little break before getting back out on the course, Oct. 4-5, at the Mountaineer Intercollegiate played at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, W.Va.
