HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team led 4-1 at halftime, but even that wasn’t enough to satisfy head coach Chris Grassie.
He wanted more out of his team and got it in the second half, scoring another three times and wrapping up a Sunday afternoon contest with a 7-1 victory over visiting Pacific at Hoops Family Field.
It was Marshall’s third consecutive victory as it improved its record to 4-1 on the year.
Freshman Matthew Bell continued what has been a stellar start to his collegiate career with a pair of goals, and former Cabell Midland standout Ryan Holmes logged the first two goals of his career in the win, also.
Holmes opened the scoring in the third minute and set the tone for what would be another offensive showcase for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Marshall took 21 shots to Pacific’s 5 in the match and a dozen of those came in the first half.
Holmes said the goal was a bit surprising, but he was happy to come away with a team win on Sunday. The freshman was forced into a bigger spot with the absence of Milo Yosef, who was serving a one-game suspension after being shown a red card in a win over Cleveland State last week.
The Tigers’ Cooper Riley tied the match 1-1 in the 12th minute with what Grassie called a ‘soft’ goal that served as a wakeup call to the Herd in the early goings.
“I feel like we’re a team that needs to be punched in the mouth before we know we’re in a game,” Grassie said. “At Cleveland State and Butler, we conceded a soft goal and it wakes us right up. It’s like a fighter in the ring that takes a couple jabs to the face then says ‘Okay, now I’m in a fight. Lets’ go.’”
The message at the intermission was simple: Play with more intensity, and Marshall did just that, ramping up the defensive effort, which held Pacific without a shot attempt in the final 45 minutes while the Herd manufactured nine of their own.
“Very impressive response at halftime. We challenged the guys to step up the intensity,” Grassie said. “At times we were to comfortable (with) clearly being the better team....In the second half, the intensity was through the roof.”
In addition to Bell’s pair of goals in the second period, Agustin Iusem netted a goal. Holmes’ pair of goals occurred in the first half along with scores from Joao Souza and Kenzo Brito.
Adam Aoumaich, Ibrahima Diop and Adam Lubell each were credited with two assists in the victory. Oliver Semmle made one save and allowed one goal.
Marshall returns to action Friday when it begins Sun Belt Conference league play with a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the No. 5 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
