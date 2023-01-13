HUNTINGTON — The wait is over for Jeff Small, who has coached track and field at Marshall since 1995.
Small will coach both the men's and women's team in the Marshall Classic Saturday, marking the first competitive event for the men since the program was stopped in 2003. All events will take place inside the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic facility.
There is plenty of gratitude from Small directed toward university president Brad Smith and athletic director Christian Spears for pushing to bring back the men's team, but an even greater appreciation for the Sun Belt Conference for allowing them the chance to compete for a championship in the Herd's first year back.
"We have a roster of 35 on the track team, which I think is awesome," Small said. "Unfortunately we lost four to grades this semester, but we are pleased with the turnout. They are a wide variety of talent and ability, but we are just excited to get started."
Admittedly, he said he doesn't quite know what to expect from the men's team, which features some student-athletes from the football team who are competing in both sports, but believes that the women's team might be the strongest he's had in his near three-decade run with Marshall.
"I think this is going to be our best women's track and field team we've ever had," Small said. "We're going to be able to (place) at the Sun Belt (meet) in every almost every event on the track. I can think of maybe one field event where we maybe won't be competitive in."
Caleb Bowen is Small's assistant coach and will focus on helping the distance runners be ready for competition. He said he's never seen more excitement for a season-opening event from the team.
"Back in December we had a meet that was solely throwers, jumpers and sprinters, so this is their first opportunity to compete and it's going to be great," Bowen said. "They are all really excited. I've never seen the energy level this high for a first meet."
Field events at the Marshall Classic begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with the running events picking up in the afternoon around 1 p.m. at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic facility.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
