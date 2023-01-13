The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221020 stateoftheherd 04.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall track and field head coach Jeff Small attends Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears’ “State of the Herd” address.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The wait is over for Jeff Small, who has coached track and field at Marshall since 1995.

Small will coach both the men's and women's team in the Marshall Classic Saturday, marking the first competitive event for the men since the program was stopped in 2003. All events will take place inside the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic facility.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you