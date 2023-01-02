HUNTINGTON — A narrow loss to James Madison last Saturday hasn't lessened the expectations for the Herd men's basketball team, at least from inside the locker room.
After a convincing win over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference opener, the Herd fell to James Madison in a hard-fought contest on New Year's Eve, 72-66. It was a game that could've very easily swung the other direction, senior Taevion Kinsey said.
"If we make six of those free throws we win the game," Kinsey said of the loss.
Marshall missed 11 shots from the free throw line in the loss, nine of which came in the second half as the Herd worked its way back from a 13-point deficit to make things tight down the stretch.
Additionally, Marshall turned the ball over four times in a two-minute stretch shortly after taking the lead.
"We'll learn from it. We're going to go back and watch film ... and see what happened toward the end of the game," Andrew Taylor said. "We did come back once or twice but we'll see what happened after that and fix it."
A 16-2 run allowed Marshall to take the lead, but then it surrendered a 15-3 run to the Dukes that opened things up again. As the team fought back, the free throws became critical, but didn't fall consistently. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 4-of-10 from the line in the game, including 2-of-8 in the second half.
Kamdyn Curfman and Kinsey were the only other Herd players to attempt free throws in the second half, the former made two of three, the latter four of seven.
"I take full responsibility," Kinsey said. "Me being a fifth-year senior now, I have to step up and make free throws. I'm not the only one but I know me being a leader, when guys see that it's going to make them more confident."
Head coach Dan D'Antoni said James Madison struggled to seize its chances from the charity stripe late in the game, too, which left the door open for the Herd, but called the Dukes a "seasoned" team that dominated the game, mentally and physically.
"I knew this conference was going to be tough. It's a tough league and we're going to have to play," D'Antoni said. "It wasn't a physical tired, it was the mental focus that you have to learn (to have) in big games. We're still in the learning phase."
That the Herd fought its way back says as much about the team as it did James Madison from Kinsey's point of view.
"A team like that, I think they are a championship team," Kinsey said. "I think we are, too, we both showed spurts of that."
The win moved JMU to 2-0 in league play, joining Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe as the only four men's teams to escape the first weekend of Sun Belt basketball unscathed.
The three teams expected to finish at the top of the league — Louisiana, Texas State and South Alabama — are still in search of their first league wins, as is App State. Six teams, including Marshall, are 1-1 in SBC play.
The Herd next faces Georgia Southern in its first SBC road game on Thursday, a game in which D'Antoni and the Herd look to rebound both physically and mentally after just their third loss of the season.
"You just have to block things out and play. You can't be afraid to win. Some people are afraid to lose and some people are afraid to win and you can't be either," D'Antoni said. "You have to be able to just doggedly play your game and be at it all the time and when you look up, whatever happens, happens."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.