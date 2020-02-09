SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A big first quarter gave Spring Valley the momentum it needed to finish off a 64-49 win over South Point in a non-conference boys high school basketball game on Saturday.
C.J. Meredith scored a game-high 22 points while Corbin Page netted 17 in a contest that proved to be a nice tuneup for Spring Valley (9-8).
“It’s nice to get win,” Timberwolves head coach Cory Maynard said. “They didn’t have (Austin) Webb, but it’s nice to get a win after we’ve been up and down lately.”
The win for Spring Valley was a rebound after suffering a four-point loss at Cabell Midland on Wednesday.
Maynard was pleased with what he saw in Page scoring underneath, which presented outside shooting opportunities for Meredith.
“We played well and we all got involved,” said Page.
The Timberwolves will be back in Mountain State Athletic Conference play on Tuesday against Parkersburg at West Virginia State University.
“It’s a must win,” Meredith said. “We stayed aggressive tonight and we just went with whoever is rolling.”
For the first half on Saturday that was Page. With a height advantage on his side, he scored eight points in the opening period. Meredith found his spots to open a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
That proved to be a deficit South Point (12-8) couldn’t make up.
The Pointers managed to use outside shooting to stay even with Spring Valley for the remaining three quarters.
Brody Blackwell scored 18 points but left the game in the third quarter after injuring his ankle. Although he returned, he didn’t score in the fourth period as Spring Valley opened up a 22-point lead with 4:22 to play in the game.
Chance Gunther, who scored 32 points on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference win over Coal Grove, was hot early but had limited chances in the second half. All of his 15 points were scored in the first two quarters.
South Point has another non-conference game on Tuesday in its home finale of the season against Symmes Valley.
SPRING VALLEY 22 14 11 17 — 64: Maynard 8, Booth 11, Meredith 22, Stevenson 2, Page 17, Livingston 4.
SOUTH POINT 11 15 8 15 — 49: Turner 6, Kazee 1, Gunther 15, Blackwell 18, Badgett 3, Adams 4, Sammons 2.