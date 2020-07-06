Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLESTON -- Jack Michael of Huntington won the 13-14 boys division of the Callaway Junior Tour Monday at the Berry Hills Country Club.

Michael shot 12-over-par, 82, to edge Tanner Vest of Shady Spring, West Virginia, by two strokes.

Chris Miller of Grafton, West Virginia, fired an even-par 70 to claim the boys 17-over title. Emma Nicol of Charleston shot 78 to win the girls division.

A total of 71 players took to the course.

Carter Wells of Barnesville, West Virginia won 15-16 boys title, and Carson Higginbotham won the boys 12-under division.

The Callaway Junior Tour resumes Wednesday at Greenhills in Ravenswood, West Virginia, followed by a tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia, on Thursday.

Mount wins on Senior Series

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. -- Tim Mount of Huntington won the Senior Division of the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series Monday at the Edgewood Country Club.

Mount shot 1-over, 72, to win the gross division. In the Net Division it was Charleston’s Frank McClung who shot a net 69 to claim the victory. John Duty Sr. of Hurricane, West Virginia, took home the gross crown in the Silver Division by shooting 5-over, 76. In the Net Division it was Randy White of Sissonville whose 69 earned him the victory. Ben Watson of Daniels, West Virginia, was low man in the Gold Division, firing a 4-over, 75. Dave Snyder of South Charleston earned the Net victory with a 66.

The Senior Series will be back in action Thursday at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.