CHARLESTON -- Jack Michael of Huntington won the 13-14 boys division of the Callaway Junior Tour Monday at the Berry Hills Country Club.
Michael shot 12-over-par, 82, to edge Tanner Vest of Shady Spring, West Virginia, by two strokes.
Chris Miller of Grafton, West Virginia, fired an even-par 70 to claim the boys 17-over title. Emma Nicol of Charleston shot 78 to win the girls division.
A total of 71 players took to the course.
Carter Wells of Barnesville, West Virginia won 15-16 boys title, and Carson Higginbotham won the boys 12-under division.
The Callaway Junior Tour resumes Wednesday at Greenhills in Ravenswood, West Virginia, followed by a tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia, on Thursday.
Mount wins on Senior Series
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. -- Tim Mount of Huntington won the Senior Division of the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series Monday at the Edgewood Country Club.
Mount shot 1-over, 72, to win the gross division. In the Net Division it was Charleston’s Frank McClung who shot a net 69 to claim the victory. John Duty Sr. of Hurricane, West Virginia, took home the gross crown in the Silver Division by shooting 5-over, 76. In the Net Division it was Randy White of Sissonville whose 69 earned him the victory. Ben Watson of Daniels, West Virginia, was low man in the Gold Division, firing a 4-over, 75. Dave Snyder of South Charleston earned the Net victory with a 66.
The Senior Series will be back in action Thursday at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield.