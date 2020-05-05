HUNTINGTON — Camryn Michallas lives three minutes from Marshall University’s campus, but it took her two years and 1,200 miles to get there.
The former Huntington High softball star committed to play for the Thundering Herd. She began her college career at the University of Akron, then after one season transferred to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college program in Panama City, Florida.
Now, she’ll head home to play for the Thundering Herd, where she will have two seasons of eligibility.
An infielder/pitcher, Michallas was off to a fast start at Gulf Coast State, batting .329 with a home run, 11 runs batted in, six doubles and 18 runs in 26 games. She also pitched eight innings, posting a 3.50 ERA. She plays third base and shortstop.
“My whole family grew up Marshall fans,” Michallas said. “I’m very excited to return home. I grew up going to Marshall football games and watching my sister (Kayla Stinson) play softball at Marshall, so it’s not really anything new to me. We’ve been Marshall fans for pretty much my whole life, so it’s really exciting. It’s been kind of difficult for my family to find free time and travel across the country to see me play. The fact that they’ll be able to drive five minutes and see me play in my hometown is very special to me.”
A Class AAA first-team all-state pick as a senior, Michallas twice was named All-Mountain State Athletic Conference. In three seasons of varsity ball, Michallas batted .509 batting average, with 168 hits, 12 home runs, 29 doubles, 11 triples, and 98 runs batted in before COVID-19 restrictions ended the season.
“Our season ending short was definitely rough for all of us,” Michallas said. “We had won 10 games in a row. We were doing really well and I think getting comfortable with each other.”
Michallas was featured in the FloSoftball top 100 recruits for the class of 2018.
Michallas’ dad, Rod, played soccer at Marshall. Her grandfather, Bill Underdonk, was an All-American football player at West Virginia University and played for the Cleveland Browns.
“I wanted to get back where I was,” Michallas said. “I was just really excited because I’ve been away from home for two years and my family hasn’t gotten to see me play much. It’s really important to met that my family will get to see me play.”
At Akron, Michallas appeared in 32 games, receiving 57 at-bats as a freshman. She batted .105 and drove in five runs.
Before signing with the Zips, Michallas considered offers from Marshall, James Madison, Virginia Tech and Michigan. When Akron proved not to be to Michallas’ liking, she opted to go the junior college route. Michallas was recruited by several schools from there, but she said she was surprised when Marshall coach Megan Smith reached out to her. Smith wasn’t the Herd’s coach when Michallas was a senior at Huntington High.
“It was a little nerve-wracking because I didn’t have much time to get recruited because I only played half of our season,” Michallas said. “Marshall started emailing me, which was quite a surprise because I didn’t even know they were looking at me.”