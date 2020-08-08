HUNTINGTON — Another day, another schedule change for Marshall’s football team.
On Saturday morning, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was canceling fall sports for the 2020-21 year, becoming the first FBS conference to do so.
Locally, that means Marshall’s football program lost another contest — this one a Sept. 19 game at Ohio University in the Battle for the Bell, which is the Herd’s longest-tenured rivalry game.
Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer released a statement following the MAC’s announcement on Saturday.
“While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans, we understand that today’s decision was made with the best interests of all in mind,” Cromer’s statement read. “I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes for their resiliency during this difficult time. We look forward to the day when we can safely return to competition.”
The Mid-American Conference decision is the first of any FBS conference, but it brings the question of whether the MAC starts a snowball effect around college football that essentially ends the season.
Until such an announcement comes, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said he’s continuing forward with trying to schedule games for the 2020 season.
“We’re evaluating what we want to do,” Hamrick said. “We’ll see what’s out there and make a decision.”
Saturday’s announcement by the MAC marked the second game that Marshall has lost in 2020.
The other game Marshall lost was a home game with Pitt, which was scheduled for Sept. 12. That one fell victim to the ACC’s rule on scheduling, which allowed for one non-conference game that had to occur in a member school’s state.
Following the ACC announcement, Pitt’s announced non-conference opponent was Miami (Ohio), which solidified that the Marshall game was not in play.
Ironically, Pitt lost that non-conference game when the MAC announced its decision on Saturday, as well.
The MAC’s announcement also came one day after Marshall’s schedule took another hit — this one being its season opener at East Carolina, which was scheduled for Aug. 29.
On Friday, Hamrick and football coach Doc Holliday each said that game was being moved to a September date in accordance with the needs of East Carolina University in compliance with the state of North Carolina’s mandates in regards to COVID-19.
The state of North Carolina announced on Thursday that they were staying in Phase 2 of its reopening model until Sept. 11. Under that plan, entertainment venues are not allowed to have patrons, which is why Marshall and East Carolina officials were working to secure another date.
Given the volatile status of college football currently, when or if that date will be announced remains to be seen.
Marshall plays the Mid-American Conference in many other sports aside from football, which also brings scheduling challenges into play.
Hamrick confirmed that non-conference schedules for Olympic sports have also been changing and would need adjusted once again due to Saturday’s decision.
Russ Anderson, Conference USA’s assistant commissioner for football and baseball operations, said Saturday that Marshall’s contest with Ohio was the lone game within the league that was impacted by the MAC’s announcement.