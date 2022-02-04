MILTON — Cabell County school administrators have agreed to move the middle school basketball championships, scheduled for later this month, from Milton Middle due to alleged disparaging and demeaning comments made toward student-athletes during a recent game.
Mike Thomas, head coach of the Huntington Middle School boys basketball team, spoke of the incident that occurred during a road game at Milton during a recent meeting of the Board of Education. The parent of the student at which the alleged comments were directed also spoke publicly.
The comments were not stated in their entirety during the public meeting, but after being made aware of the incident, an investigation was launched by the school district.
As a result, it was determined that some students were, in fact, the target of disparaging and demeaning comments made by individuals at the game. Any identified responsible parties will be addressed by district and school administrators according to Board policy.
Milton boys basketball coach Josh Harris said the comments made are not reflective of the values held by the school, and was deeply disturbed by the incident.
“The comments made are not representative of what we believe or expect from others at our schools," said Harris. “As coaches, we dedicate a considerable portion of our time working with young athletes to not only improve their playing skills, but also to build their self-esteem and support their social and emotional well-being. This is a place where we want all students to know they are safe and belong.”
In light of this incident and previous incidents, Thomas requested that the upcoming Middle School basketball championships be moved from Milton.
He wasn't the only coach in the county to request the move.
Thomas and James Cooper, the head coach of the Huntington East Middle boys basketball team, co-signed a letter to the board expressing their frustrations with the most recent and other past incidents at Milton Middle and requesting the tournament games be moved from that site because of these events.
Thomas met with Milton boys coach Josh Harris and Superintendent Ryan Saxe to create solutions moving forward, which include the middle school tournament games in February being played at an alternative venue, Barboursville Middle School, instead of Milton.
“Participation in athletics teaches students how to work together to accomplish common goals and provides them an opportunity to build friendships that can last a lifetime,” said Thomas. "We are extremely proud of the students and coaches from both of our schools’ teams for the way they have handled this difficult situation. We will continue to count on them as we work together as a district to ensure all Cabell County competitions and activities are free from harassment, and students are comfortable reporting any unsportsmanlike or inappropriate conduct.”
All middle school basketball program school administrators, coaches, and players will also participate in a civility, diversity, and anti-harassment workshop, and the district will review and revise extracurricular coaching contracts to ensure regular civility, diversity and anti-harassment training is required, and that expectations are set for coaches to address issues quickly and to serve as positive role models for the students and the communities they serve.
Additionally, extra district staff will be on hand at future games to ensure the district’s zero-tolerance policy for harassment or violence is fully implemented, and will monitor spectator and player behavior and will exercise zero tolerance for unlawful harassment directed toward any individual attending the games.
Prior to the beginning of play at the county tournament, all school student-athletes, coaches and administrators will have the opportunity to sign large, publicly displayed banners expressing their ongoing commitment to treating fellow athletes, and all in their school community, with civility and respect.