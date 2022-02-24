HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball made its run against Middle Tennessee in the third quarter.
The Blue Raiders then showed why they are one of Conference USA’s top teams.
With the game in the balance, Middle Tennessee used a pair of runs to take control in the second half, earning a 65-57 win over Marshall Thursday night at Cam Henderson Center.
“That’s a good basketball team and we knew that,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re all that. We definitely were different than the first game, which we knew we needed to be
“I’m proud of our fight, but no one’s real excited about ‘You were close.’ That’s not what we were trying to do.”
After Marshall (13-12, 8-8 Conference USA) took a slim lead, Middle Tennessee kept its poise and used the play of point guard Courtney Blakely to score nine straight points, which re-established order.
Marshall cut the lead back to one possession near the end of the third quarter, but a 3-pointer at the third-quarter horn from Alexis Whittington produced a five-point lead and plenty of momentum for the Blue Raiders, who took full advantage to open the final period.
Whittington’s buzzer-beater was the start of a 13-3 run in which Middle Tennessee took control. Whittington had seven points during the run.
“I messed up the last play of the third quarter,” Kemper said. “That one’s on me — leaving 23 (Whittington) there after we’d battled back to two.”
Middle Tennessee (20-5, 12-3 C-USA) led from the onset, but Marshall limited the high-powered Blue Raiders’ offense to just one field goal in the first six minutes of the third quarter as the Herd made its move.
Kennedi Colclough and Lorelei Roper each had a pair of baskets during a 14-1 run before Aaliyah Dunham connected on a 3-pointer with 5:07 left in the third quarter that gave Marshall its first lead of the game at 38-37.
That lead increased to its biggest margin after a Brianah Ferby 3-pointer made it 41-38, but Blakely led the Blue Raiders to nine straight points after costly turnovers from the Herd.
“There was definitely momentum there, for sure, in that quarter,” Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler said.
Middle Tennessee’s pair of runs in the second half came on the strength of its defense, which clamped down following Marshall’s early second-half run.
That defensive focus was on Wheeler, who had scored 15 of her game-high 22 points prior to halftime.
Wheeler simply wasn’t able to get free after halftime as Middle Tennessee forced the offense to go through others. Her first field goal of the second half came with 14 seconds left on a 3-pointer that set the final score. She scored her 22 points on only eight field goal attempts.
“Obviously, they made it tough for her to get looks that were good the whole night,” Kemper said. “She was extremely efficient to get to 22 points. They are a good defensive team. Whittington was all over her the whole game, but I continue to be impressed on nights like tonight that she finds a way — all those really tight windows where she’s finally open, she makes them. That’s really hard to do.”
In the early going, Middle Tennessee used its strength from 3-point range to jump out to a lead, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Courtney Whitson was Middle Tennessee’s top threat from distance, hitting five 3-pointers while finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Blue Raiders.
Blakely also finished with nine of her 11 points in the second half for Middle Tennessee.