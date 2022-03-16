ONA — Cabell Midland’s softball team begin its defense of the school’s 2021 Class AAA state championship on Wednesday with a 12-2 win over Huntington in five innings at the Knights’ Paul Adams Field.
The season and Mountain State Athletic Conference opener for both teams saw the Knights hit two home runs and get a complete-game win from pitcher Mikayla Baker. Huntington showed some power of its own but committed five errors that allowed Cabell Midland (1-0 overall, 1-0 MSAC) to seal the game by mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I thought after the first inning (Baker) got better and better as the game went on,” Knights head coach Herman Beckett said.
Huntington (0-1, 0-1) took the lead early on Jayla Bias-Smith’s solo home run on the game’s first pitch. The Highlanders added an RBI double from Maleia Johnson in the top of the first that gave them a 2-0 lead before their arch-rival had a chance to bat.
Cabell Midland battled back in the bottom of the first with four runs, including a lead-off homer from Quinnlyn Ballangee.
Walks issued to Addison Perdue and Jesse Terry led to runs after K.K. Wallis came through with a one-out double that scored both players. Brook Wallis’ double scored K.K. Wallis to make the score 4-2.
Brooklyn Wallis’ night at the plate was just getting started.
The junior hit a three-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third inning that scored K.K. Wallis and Olivia Bell.
“I got an inside pitch,” Brooklyn Wallis said. “It was perfect, so I went for it.”
The Knights plated one more run that inning on Addison Perdue’s RBI single to make it an 8-2 game.
In the fifth, two Huntington errors aided Cabell Midland in scoring the final four runs needed to set the final tally and enforce the mercy rule. There was one out in the inning when the winning run scored.
“We didn’t get some strong hits we needed and didn’t get some gappers and that made a big difference,” Highlanders’ head coach Shawna Francis said.
After allowing the home run, a walk, and an RBI double in the first inning, Baker didn’t surrender another hit or base runner to Huntington for the remainder of the game. The junior threw 45 pitches, allowing two earned runs on two hits and had one strikeout.
The Highlanders were successful at putting the ball into play and had solid contact on several pitches but errorless play by the Knights kept Huntington off the basepaths.
Francis said the offense her team showed in the first inning reflected what she expected out of her team while the defensive lapses will work themselves out as the season progresses.
HUNTINGTON 200 00 — 2 2 5
CABELL MIDLAND 404 04 — 12 14 0
Howard and Earwood; Baker and Rose
WP — Baker.
Hitting: (H) Bias Smith 1-2, HR; Johnson 1-2, 2B, RBI. (C) B. Wallis 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; K. Wallis 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.