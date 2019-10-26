RIPLEY, W.Va. — Cabell Midland’s boys placed five runners in the top 12 in claiming the Class AAA, Region IV high school cross country championship Thursday at Cedar Lakes.
Hurricane duplicated the Knights’ performance on the girls side to take the regional crown.
Cabell Midland finished with 36 points, as Cooper Gibson took second place in 16:49.08, Sam LeRose fourth in 16:56.78, Carter McKenna seventh in 17:23.35; Will Turman 11th in 17:49.36 and Jackson Gibson 12th in 17:53.68. Knights Jared Bailey and Kaden Salmons finished 17th and 18th, respectively.
Wyatt Hanshaw won the race in 16:30.9 to help Hurricane to a second-place finish with 50 points. Parkersburg South was third with 83, followed by Parkersburg with 93, Huntington High with 119, Ripley with 152 and Spring Valley with 210.
The Redskins won the girls championship with 35 points. Cabell Midland was second with 53, followed by Parkersburg with 67, Ripley with 81, Huntington High with 143, Parkersburg South with 162 and Spring Valley with 200.
Madison Triplett of Parkersburg won the individual title in 19:50.82.
Hurricane’s Audrey Hall was second in 20:16.45 and her teammate Asha Bora third in 20:31.82. Other Redskins runners in the top 12 were Ada Thompson in seventh in 21:26.23, Olivia Noel 11th in 21:49.22 and Julia Lacy 12th in 21:53.93.
Emma Jenkins paced Cabell Midland runners with a time of 20:36.14, good for third place. Her teammate Tatum McKenna was fourth in 21:08.34. Kate Meek finished eighth in 21:28.49.
Winfield won the boys Class AA-A championship with 23 points. Ravenswood was second with 87, followed by Williamstown with 105, Wirt County with 125, Wayne with 135, Nitro with 185, Sherman with 187, Lincoln County with 194, Calhoun County with 245, and Tolsia and Scott with 256.
Winfield’s Matthew Scheneberg won the individual crown in 17:10.21 and teammates Will Whaley and Brian Middaugh finished third and fourth respectively, behind Nitro’s Colin Simmons, who crossed the finish line in 17:41.99.
Williamstown’s girls won the Class AA-A championship with 39 points, edging Winfield by two points. Wayne was third with 70, followed by Scott with 127, Nitro with 132, Buffalo with 152 and Calhoun County with 155.
Ella Hesson of Williamstown was the individual winner in 20:28.49. Rachel Withrow of Winfield was second in 20:46.25. Wayne’s Emily Williamson finished fourth in 21:04.98.