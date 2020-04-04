ONA — What wasn’t supposed to be has become what might have been.
Cabell Midland High School’s boys basketball team returned just one starter from its 2018–19 Class AAA state tournament semifinalist team. Although that one returnee is all-state first-team guard Chandler Schmidt, winning a second consecutive Region IV title appeared to be a monumental challenge.
That’s what the Knights did, however, going 21-4 and qualifying for the now postponed state tournament, which likely will be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew we would either be really good or struggle,” said Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin. “I knew we could be good because of the dynamic of the team.”
That dynamic also is why Martin wondered if the Knights would come together. An assistant to Rick Chaffin last season when Cabell Midland made the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001, Martin is a first-year head coach. The former Huntington High and Marietta College standout blended a team of four juniors, a sophomore and a freshman into a formidable unit.
Just getting out of a rugged sectional was a mighty task. Spring Valley returned a veteran squad led by two-time all-state first-team selection C.J. Meredith. Huntington High returned star player Amare Smith from a knee injury and added talented 6-4 forward Eli Archer. Hurricane featured always dangerous scorer Austin Dearing and a solid supporting cast.
The Knights took the sectional, then downed Parkersburg to win the regional and earn a No. 4 seed in the state tournament opposite No. 5 Hedgesville (20-5). The winner was to play the victor from No. 1 University (22-3) and No. 8 St. Albans (17-8).
“I feel like the sky was the limit for us,” Schmidt said. “People underestimated us because we lost some games and we’d have had to face University in the second round, but I felt like we were good enough to win the state tournament. It’s heartbreaking not to get the chance.”
Cabell Midland bolted to a 12-0 record and a spot atop the Associated Press poll. The Knights had beaten Huntington High twice and toppled St. Albans, Spring Valley and Woodrow Wilson in an impressive run. Then came a 70-64 loss at Class A power Charleston Catholic. Six days later, the Knights lost at George Washington, Cabell Midland’s first-round victim in last season’s state tournament.
After ripping off five consecutive wins, the Knights fell to GW again and followed that with a loss to Capital.
Martin said those defeats were good for his young squad.
“We learned a lot from those losses,” Martin said. “When we were 9-0, 10-0, our practices started going down. We were getting comfortable, complacent.”
The Knights regrouped and again played team basketball. They beat Hurricane 40-29, despite the Redskins’ attempt to slow the game via stall tactics. Cabell Midland edged Spring Valley 59-57, then handled Parkersburg 66-50.
“I like how we played together as a team,” said K.K. Siebert, an all-state honorable-mention selection. “Everyone played a role.”
Cabell Midland figures to be at or near the top of the polls next year, as everyone returns.
“Next year, we could be on top,” Schmidt said.
“I feel like we can win it all next year,” Siebert said.
Martin praised players Palmer Riggio, Dominic Schmidt, Sean Marcum, Ben Bragg, Cory Sweeney and others for contributing to the team’s success.
“A lot of teams thought if they could stop Chandler they could stop Midland,” Martin said. “I understand that. Chandler’s a big-time player and was our only one back who played a lot. He was so unselfish, though, that his average went down a little this year to get more guys involved and make us a better team.”
Better enough to have won a state championship? Maybe. The Knights probably will always wonder.