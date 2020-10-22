HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland's boys and girls accomplished their goals Thursday during the West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV high school cross country meet.
The Knights boys won the team championship and the girls finished third, qualifying both squads for the state championships Oct. 31 on their home course.
"I thought we could win," Cabell Midland coach Chris Parsons said of the Knights boys, who finished with 42 points. "The boys ran really solid. The girls struggled with the heat, as did everyone. We're not used to that this time of year. It's unseasonably hot, but we qualified."
Parkersburg finished second in the boys race with 65 points behind the effort of individual champion Franklin Angelos, who ran 16:04.7. Hurricane placed third with 89 points to qualify for the state meet. Huntington High was fourth with 102 points, followed by Parkersburg South with 114, Ripley with 138, Lincoln County with 163 and Spring Valley with 219.
Cooper Gibson of Cabell Midland finished second in 16:22.6. Gibson led after the first mile. Teammates Sam LeRose and Carter McKenna also finished in the top 11 who advance to the state meet. LeRose placed fourth in 16:27.10 and McKenna seventh in 17:08.8.
Also qualifying was Dustin Spencer of Huntington High. Spencer finished 10th in a personal-best time of 17:29.6.
"I just wanted to make it to the states," said Spencer, who talked with Chuck Wentz, head coach at Kentucky Christian University, after the meet to set up a visit to the school. "I came close as a sophomore. I was better this time, although I struggled because I lost my (asthma) inhaler out there somewhere."
Spencer, who missed the state meet by 42 seconds as a sophomore and 15 seconds as a junior, can breathe easy now that he qualified this year.
Angelos, a junior, handled the 82-degree heat well. He said he had an inkling he might win.
"I was confident, but you always have doubts," Angelos said. "I came in with the mentality that I might as well win it. The states are next week, though, and that's what's important. Nobody much remembers what you did in the regionals."
Angelos let a large pack of other runners bolt to the lead. He steadily gained ground and with 1 1/2 miles left took to the front.
Keegan Barnette of Parkersburg, who was third in 16:25.9, also qualified, as did Chase Pepper of Ripley, Aasron Kidd of Hurricane, Luke Roberts of Lincoln County, Max Meadows of Ripley and Nick Kennedy of Hurricane in the top 11 of the field of 53.
Ripley won the girls title with 40 points as freshman Ellie Hosaflook obliterated the field in 18:24.7. When Hosaflook crossed the finish line, no other runner was even in sight behind her,
Hurricane finished second with 43 points and will join the Vikings and Knights, who had 73 points, in the state meet. Redskins runners took the two, three and four spots Audrey Hall was second in 19:51.6, Asha Bora third in 20:10.7 and Olivia Noel fourth in 20:42.7. Opal Huffman of Ripley was fifth, followed in the qualifying top 10 by Marino Akita of Parkersburg South, Tatum McKenna of Cabell Midland, Alayna Libau of Parkersburg, and Haleigh McCune and Jadyn Casto, both of Ripley. McKenna ran 21:31.3.
"I feel like I needed to push myself a little bit more," Hosaflook said of Thursday's race. "I've pretty much just been cruising. Everybody kicks it up for the state meet, though, and this was good practice for that. I'll need to push myself to the limits at states."
Hosaflook is the heir apparent to former Ripley running star Tori Starcher, who now runs for Stanford University.
"Tori motivates me," Hosaflook said. "I want to be more like her."
Hosaflook led the entire way and never was seriously challenged. She said she was proud of her team.
"I think we all did a really good job," Hosaflook said.
Parkersburg placed fourth with 93 points, followed by Parkersburg South with 100 and Spring Valley with 156.