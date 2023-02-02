ONA – Jayda Allie started the game for Cabell Midland with a 3-pointer and finished her night with a trey. Jazmyn Wheeler had her standard night for the Lady Knights with another double-double.
The two seniors on the Cabell Midland roster had to wait until halftime to have the Senior Night ceremonies. A wreck on U.S. 60 near the school delayed the arrival of some of the fans and thus pushed back the special occasion.
Didn’t matter to the two.
“It still feels good,” Allie said. “To make my first shot and last is special. Still try to find my teammates and help them.”
Wheeler totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. Allie had eight points and eight assists.
“Hard to be believe it was happening,” Wheeler said of the special night. "It went by so fast. Since my freshman year, I’ve been thinking about having this time.”
About the only thing Cabell Midland (13-5) didn’t do was make a free throw. The Knights went 0 of 2 from the line.
Cabell Midland led 22-5 after the first period and 30-10 at intermission. Capital (0-18) had just seven points in the second half.
“You just play and you try to play everybody,” Knights coach Randy Templeton said. “You want the seniors to play as much as they can.”
With just under four minutes left to play, Templeton pulled Allie and Wheeler one by one for the last night and they got ovations from the home crowd.
The Cougars made one 3, one two and two free throws for the second-half total.
“This means everything,” Allie said. “We’ve been playing together since fifth grade.”
Wheeler said her senior teammate did nothing out of the ordinary.
“She’s a good shooter,” she said. “It is a special night, but the goal is do your job.”
Allie and Wheeler are fourth-year starters. Wheeler is going to play college ball at Ohio Dominican.
“Going to miss these two,” Templeton said. “They’ve given us a lot.”
Sophie Aldridge added 11 points for Cabell Midland. The Knights return to action Saturday at Woodrow Wilson. Tip is 1:30 p.m.
Capital’s next game is Thursday at home against Ripley.
CAPITAL 5 5 3 4 – 17: Frith 2, K. Davis 1, Lyons 3, Puffer 3, Dunlap 2, Foye 5, M. Davis 1.
