The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA – Jayda Allie started the game for Cabell Midland with a 3-pointer and finished her night with a trey. Jazmyn Wheeler had her standard night for the Lady Knights with another double-double.

The two seniors on the Cabell Midland roster had to wait until halftime to have the Senior Night ceremonies. A wreck on U.S. 60 near the school delayed the arrival of some of the fans and thus pushed back the special occasion.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you